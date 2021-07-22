  • ITVI.USA
Making clinical trials work from home — Medically Necessary

What happens when researchers have to change up their methods?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, July 22, 2021
1 minute read

Last year many drug researchers had to modify their clinical trials to include remote elements, like shipping drugs directly to patients and performing video check-ins. Now, pharmaceutical companies want to adopt some of those measures to make clinical trials more efficient. The challenge will be getting the supply chain to support these remote trials.

Matt Blois looks at some of those methodology changes and supply chain challenges on this episode of Medically Necessary. 

He welcomes Andrea Zobel, senior director of personalized supply chain for World Courier, to the show for a discussion about the logistics of decentralized clinical trials. Traditionally, clinical trials are based at a centralized research site, and patients have to travel to that site to get treatments and researchers have to go there to take measurements.  

Zobel talks about the growth in popularity of these trials and if they’re here to stay following the COVID-19 pandemic. 

You can find more Medically Necessary episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

