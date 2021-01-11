Making email campaigns work for you — Put That Coffee Down

9 strategies for crafting effective email sequences

Put That Coffee Down is sponsored by SalesForce

Is it time to reevaluate your email strategies?

Email can seem like an outdated strategy for reaching an audience. But Morning Brew CEO Alex Lieberman thinks cold emailing is an essential skill for every professional.

Crafting an email sequence that is effective can be complicated for marketers, but Blythe Brumleve and Kevin Hill say sequences don’t have to be difficult.

Hill and Brumleve cite email as the only place on the internet where “you own your contacts” — i.e., Facebook and Twitter don’t have access.

They cite examples from Flux Digital Marketing of nine strategies to craft an effective email sequence that will keep your audience around.

The nine strategies are: the welcome sequence, training sequence, purchase reminders, reengagement sequence, upsell sequence, evangelist sequence, lead nurturing, onboarding and transactional triggers.

You can find more Put That Coffee Down recaps and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook