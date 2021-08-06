Malaysia’s medical glove problem — Medically Necessary

The demand for medical gloves soared during the COVID-19 pandemic and those issues persist. Now, a nationwide lockdown in Malaysia, which produces most of the world’s gloves, is slowing production, and this lockdown could last for weeks.

Matt Blois talks to Mirko Woitzik and Neza Kricaj, analysts with Eversteam Analytics, about the research their team is doing on supply chain and the impacts of Malaysian shutdowns on the rest of the world.

Adding to shortages caused by disease, a Customs and Border Protection investigation also determined that one of the largest glove manufacturers was using forced labor and stopped allowing most imports to the U.S.

Blois and his guests explore why Malaysia is so crucial to the glove production landscape and what some workarounds might be to get the supply up to meet demand.



