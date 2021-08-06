  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVMedically Necessary PodcastNews

Malaysia’s medical glove problem — Medically Necessary

How COVID-19 is challenging production

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, August 5, 2021
1 minute read

The demand for medical gloves soared during the COVID-19 pandemic and those issues persist. Now, a nationwide lockdown in Malaysia, which produces most of the world’s gloves, is slowing production, and this lockdown could last for weeks. 

Matt Blois talks to Mirko Woitzik and Neza Kricaj, analysts with Eversteam Analytics, about the research their team is doing on supply chain and the impacts of Malaysian shutdowns on the rest of the world. 

Adding to shortages caused by disease, a Customs and Border Protection investigation also determined that one of the largest glove manufacturers was using forced labor and stopped allowing most imports to the U.S.

Blois and his guests explore why Malaysia is so crucial to the glove production landscape and what some workarounds might be to get the supply up to meet demand. 

You can find more Medically Necessary episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

