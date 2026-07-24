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Man pleads guilty for selling 6.5M fake stamps made in China

Man pleads guilty for selling 6.5M fake stamps made in China

Eric Kulisch
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For the second time this month, an individual faces prison for a scheme to defraud the U.S. Postal Service that involved the use of counterfeit postage stamps and had a China connection. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)

A man accused of participating in a fraud scheme to resell $1.7 million worth of counterfeit U.S. postage stamps made in China has pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama announced on Thursday.

Kevin Douglas Padgett, 48, pleaded guilty to money laundering on June 30. His partner, John Patrick Best, 55, made his initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday.

According to the indictment and other court records, Best and Padgett conspired in January 2024 to purchase counterfeit U.S. postage stamps from suppliers in China and resell the stamps in the United States. As part of the alleged scheme, the defendants formed a shipping supply company in Georgia and opened bank accounts in the company’s name.

The indictment alleges that Best and Padgett knowingly purchased counterfeit postage stamps from sources in China and elsewhere. The conspirators purchased a product listed by the vendor as “Patriotic Series American Independence Day Doodle Stickers” and resold them as genuine U.S. flag Forever stamps. After receiving the counterfeit stamps, Best allegedly used his position with a media company to advertise and sell them through an online vendor marketplace under the newly created business name.

Padgett then allegedly packaged and mailed the counterfeit stamps from multiple locations, including post offices in Smiths Station and Phenix City, Alabama.

[WHY IT MATTERS: Using counterfeit stamps deprives the U.S. Postal Service, which is losing money, of much needed revenue and highlights how China is the source for many types of bogus goods.]

According to the indictment, the scheme generated at least $1.7 million in proceeds. The government alleges that the proceeds were derived from the sale of nearly 6.5 million counterfeit stamps, with an additional 544,596 stamps seized before distribution. 

The defendants were accused of moving the proceeds through various bank accounts in an effort to disguise the source and ownership of the money. 

The charges against both men carry a potential maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial monetary penalties and restitution. 

Earlier this month, a Los Angeles-area woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined for using counterfeit postage to ship tens of millions of parcels from China, causing more than $150 million in losses to the U.S. Postal Service. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Woman in $150M counterfeit postage shipping scheme sentenced to prison

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com