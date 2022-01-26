Manifesting the open road — Great Quarter, Gals

On this episode of Great Quarter, Gals, Kaylee Nix catches up with her co-host Grace Sharkey as she attends the Manifest conference in Las Vegas. Sharkey is catching up with the latest FreightTech being presented at the conference and getting to network with some key people across the transportation industry.

Sharkey and Nix then welcome Ingrid Brown, professional truck driver and host of the new FreightWaves show America on 18 Wheels. Brown has been driving over three decades and uses her show to highlight the first-person perspective of life as a truck driver.

The three talk about blazing a path as a woman driver, swapping from owner-operator to company driver, and setting goals for your career. Brown teases her first episode of the show where she explores how to stay safe when it gets cold on the road.

You can find more Great Quarter, Gals episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.