Market highs and lows — #WithSONAR

The past seven days have driven freight markets back into chaos thanks to the crisis in the Suez Canal. On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor look at whether that chaos has peaked.

Zach Strickland reported on Midday Market Update that outbound tender rejections were creeping up on the historic levels seen during the 2020 holiday season, and Taylor and Falasca discuss whether that means the market is looking to hit another peak.

They also discuss President Joe Biden’s recently released infrastructure plan and how that will shape the future of the markets. Taylor and Falasca look over Q1 as a whole and predict what will happen with contract and spot rates going forward into the second quarter.

