  • ITVI.USA
    15,642.080
    -250.190
    -1.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.640
    -0.680
    -2.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,617.000
    -248.210
    -1.6%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,642.080
    -250.190
    -1.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.640
    -0.680
    -2.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,617.000
    -248.210
    -1.6%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
#WithSONARFreightWaves TVNews

Market highs and lows — #WithSONAR

Will rates cool off or stay hot into the start of Q2?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, April 1, 2021
0 9 1 minute read

The past seven days have driven freight markets back into chaos thanks to the crisis in the Suez Canal. On this episode of #WithSONAR, Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor look at whether that chaos has peaked. 

Zach Strickland reported on Midday Market Update that outbound tender rejections were creeping up on the historic levels seen during the 2020 holiday season, and Taylor and Falasca discuss whether that means the market is looking to hit another peak. 

They also discuss President Joe Biden’s recently released infrastructure plan and how that will shape the future of the markets. Taylor and Falasca look over Q1 as a whole and predict what will happen with contract and spot rates going forward into the second quarter. 

All the data presented on this episode can be found with FreightWaves SONAR and you can request a demo here

You can find more #WithSONAR episodes and recaps of all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, April 1, 2021
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc