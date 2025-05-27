Mastering Recap Hours and Sleeper Split Rules in 2025

Understanding Recap Hours and Split Sleeper Rules: What Fleets and Drivers Need to Know

Compliance with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Hours-of-Service (HOS) rules is how drivers keep their schedules legal, fleets avoid violations and everyone stays safe fighting the fatigue epidemic. After all, HOS violations are double-weighted. Recap hours and split sleeper berth exemptions are two of the most underutilized tools in a driver’s logbook. Too many drivers are either confused by them or unsure how to apply them in real time.

Let’s break them down and explain why understanding these rules matters more than ever in 2025.

The Basics: Recap Hours and the 70/8 Rule

If you’re running under the 70-hour/8-day rule (common for most interstate operations), you’re limited to 70 hours of on-duty time in any rolling eight-day period. Each day, the hours you worked eight days ago “fall off” and are added back into your available time. That’s your recap.

Understanding this is critical for HOS management and for drivers who operate without a 34-hour restart. If you’re running hard and skipping the restart, knowing what hours will be added back each day gives you a tool for long-haul planning. You ask, “So, a 34-hour restart isn’t required?” No, it’s not. Argue if you want to. I said what I said.

Why Recap Hours Matter:

They extend your work cycle without requiring a restart.

They help fleets maximize available hours without burning out drivers.

They prevent unintentional HOS violations from poor planning.

The chart above shows a sample 14-day pattern of daily hours worked under the 70/8 rule. Notice the fluctuations and imagine how a smart dispatcher could route loads based on upcoming recap returns.