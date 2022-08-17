Meet the new middlemen

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Innovating a commodity: How payments technology is reinventing the $7 trillion chemical sector.

DETAILS: Logistics and chemicals experts discuss how the speed and flexibility of payments technology can benefit a company.

SPEAKER: David Haase is the president at ChemDirect.

BIO: Haase has more than 15 years of experience in finance, business development marketing and strategy. He has also brought new products to market in pharma, technology and consumer goods.

SPEAKER: Mike Kukiela is the senior vice president of supply chain and distribution management at Schneider.

BIO: Kukiela has more than 15 years of experience in logistics. He leads the development of logistics solutions for complex supply chains through technology, processes and procedures.

KEY QUOTES FROM HAASE:

“We’ve designed logistics into our actual platform. So when you’re shopping for a chemical, we are considering the entire landed cost and the planning of the logistics portion of the procurement as you shop.”

“We’d love to see more flexible solutions at the point of sale that can be done at the speed of procuring chemicals online, which is in real time.”

KEY QUOTES FROM KUKIELA:

“Once you have the technology in place [and] you have the solutions, it’s how do you harvest that data that exists within the ecosystem so that you’re reimagining tomorrow and you’re dreaming up new solutions to help drive that fulfillment up and lower costs.”

“We just came off a two- or three-year period where there’s been an unprecedented amount of disruption and it’s impacted shippers and how they fulfill. There’s a lot of concern about cash balance and how they preserve cash balance.”

