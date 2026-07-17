Mexico heavy-duty truck production, exports to US rebound in June

Mexico’s heavy-duty truck manufacturing sector showed renewed momentum in June, with production and exports rising year over year after more than a year of sluggish performance.

Manufacturers in Mexico assembled 15,262 heavy-duty trucks and buses during June, a 7.6% increase from the same month in 2025, according to from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) and the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor-Trailer Producers (Anpact).

Exports of Mexican-made trucks climbed 3.2% year over year to 12,730 units. Nearly all of Mexico’s heavy-duty vehicle exports continue to be destined for the United States, making U.S. freight demand the industry’s primary growth driver.

“June closed with clear signs of recovery,” Anpact President Rogelio Arzate said during a news conference on June 9.

The June performance also marked the first time since August 2024 that Mexico’s heavy-duty vehicle industry recorded year-over-year growth simultaneously in wholesale sales, production, exports and retail sales, according to Anpact.

The 16 members of Anpact in Mexico are Freightliner, Kenworth, Navistar, Hino, International, DINA, MAN SE, Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu, Scania, Shacman Trucks, Foton, Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Daimler Buses Mexico and Volkswagen Buses.

Freightliner was the top truck producer and exporter in Mexico in June, producing 9,379 trucks, a 9.6% year-over-year increase. The truck maker exported 8,745 units during the month, a 6% year-over-year increase.

International Trucks Inc. was the No. 2 producer and exporter during June, manufacturing 4,181 trucks, an 11.6% year-over-year increase. The truck maker’s exports rose 6.7% year-over-year to 3,685 units during the month.

Truck production, exports still lagging behind 2025

While June results improved, first-half totals remained below last year’s pace.

Between January and June, Mexican factories produced 70,876 heavy-duty vehicles, down 13% from the first six months of 2025.

Exports totaled 58,260 units, a 14.5% decline from the same period last year, while wholesale sales edged up 3.1% to 14,979 units. Retail sales remained under pressure, falling 21.8% to 16,072 units.

U.S. market remains critical

Arzate said improving conditions in the U.S. heavy-duty truck market helped support June’s rebound, while stronger domestic fleet replacement also boosted demand.

Wholesale sales surged 45.5% year over year to 3,278 units, fueled primarily by freight transportation equipment. Cargo vehicle retail sales increased nearly 15% year over year to 2,796 units, while sales of cargo trucks climbed 22.9% and tractor-trailers rose nearly 8%.

Guillermo Rosales, president of the Mexican Automobile Dealers Association (AMDA), said June represented the commercial vehicle industry’s first positive retail sales month of 2026 after 17 consecutive months of declines.

“The outlook is that during the second half of the year we could continue reducing the negative impact the industry has experienced throughout 2025 and 2026,” Rosales said during the same news conference as Arzate.

Cristina Vázquez, AMDA’s coordinator of economic studies, said during the news conference June retail sales increased 12.5% from May, suggesting the market is beginning to stabilize even though first-half totals remain below both 2025 and pre-pandemic levels.

USMCA uncertainty remains a concern

Despite the improving monthly figures, Anpact warned that long-term investment decisions remain tied to the future of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Arzate urged policymakers to preserve the agreement’s existing rules of origin during the upcoming USMCA review, saying the regional trade pact has enabled North America to become one of the world’s most competitive heavy-duty truck manufacturing hubs.

“The positive results observed in wholesale sales during June confirm the industry’s ability to respond to market needs,” Arzate said. “To maintain this trend, it is essential to have a framework of certainty that strengthens North America’s productive integration.”

Anpact said its member companies already meet a regional content value of 64% and are on track to achieve the treaty’s 70% requirement by 2027, while also complying with labor, steel and aluminum content requirements.

The association also reiterated concerns over growing imports of used heavy-duty trucks from the U.S., saying that for every 100 new heavy-duty vehicles sold in Mexico, another 55 used imported trucks enter the country, often at undervalued prices that distort the domestic market.

Arzate said Anpact is working with Mexico’s Finance Ministry to establish reference pricing aimed at reducing undervaluation.

Key June heavy-duty vehicle metrics (Mexico)

Metric June 2026 YoY Change Production 15,262 units +7.6% Exports 12,730 units +3.2% Wholesale sales 3,278 units +45.5% Retail sales 3,194 units +3.9%

First-half 2026 (January-June)