FreightWaves LIVE

Mixing and matching electric powertrains for medium and heavy-duty truck charging

Daimler Truck’s Rakesh Aneja looks at the near future of utilizing electric powertrains for heavy-duty truck charging

Photo of Jeremy Kariuki Jeremy KariukiWednesday, September 7, 2022
1 minute read
FreightWaves’ Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler interviewing Rakesh Aneja, vice president and chief of eMobility at Daimler Truck North America.
FreightWaves’ Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler interviewing Rakesh Aneja, vice president and chief of eMobility at Daimler Truck North America. (Photo: FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Mixing and matching electric powertrains.

DETAILS: Rakesh Aneja knows the limitations of infrastructure for electric trucks. They need more time and power to charge than passenger cars, which is one reason Daimler Truck and two other entities are committing $650 million for medium- and heavy-duty truck charging.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: FreightWaves’ Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler interviews Aneja, vice president and chief of eMobility at Daimler Truck North America (DTNA).

BIO: As vice president and chief of eMobility, Aneja oversees all eMobility activities at DTNA, including management, customer consulting and charging infrastructure services. 

KEY QUOTES FROM ANEJA:

“Our ambition is to convert 100% of our portfolio, exclusively, to CO2 neutral by 2039 in our main markets of North America, Europe and Asia.”

“It’s going to take a global village to raise the sustainability child.”

“I think the entire service industry or after-sale industry has potential for some healthy disruption and some transformation as well.”

Tags
Photo of Jeremy Kariuki Jeremy KariukiWednesday, September 7, 2022
1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Photo of Jeremy Kariuki

Jeremy Kariuki

Based in Georgia, Jeremy is a reporter for FreightWaves. He attained his bachelor's in journalism and emerging media from Kennesaw State University. He also served in the Georgia Air National Guard as a C-130 Crew Chief for six years, holding an associate's in aircraft maintenance technology.