Mixing and matching electric powertrains for medium and heavy-duty truck charging

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Mixing and matching electric powertrains.

DETAILS: Rakesh Aneja knows the limitations of infrastructure for electric trucks. They need more time and power to charge than passenger cars, which is one reason Daimler Truck and two other entities are committing $650 million for medium- and heavy-duty truck charging.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: FreightWaves’ Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler interviews Aneja, vice president and chief of eMobility at Daimler Truck North America (DTNA).

BIO: As vice president and chief of eMobility, Aneja oversees all eMobility activities at DTNA, including management, customer consulting and charging infrastructure services.

KEY QUOTES FROM ANEJA:

“Our ambition is to convert 100% of our portfolio, exclusively, to CO2 neutral by 2039 in our main markets of North America, Europe and Asia.”

“It’s going to take a global village to raise the sustainability child.”

“I think the entire service industry or after-sale industry has potential for some healthy disruption and some transformation as well.”