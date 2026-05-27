Motive unveils integrated AI Stack at Vision 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — At its Vision 26 conference, Motive unveiled a product roadmap aimed at the two operational pain points fleet leaders repeatedly cite: fragmented systems and manual workflows that drain productivity.

Central to the announcements is the AI Dashcam Plus, which combines telematics and cameras into a single horizontal-profile unit. The device runs on a Qualcomm AI processor with three times the processing power of previous generations. This enables it to run more than 30 AI models simultaneously.

“We combined telematics and cameras into one device. That means faster install, one point of failure instead of two,” said Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of Motive. “And a horizontal profile that looks great in your vehicles and doesn’t obstruct your driver’s view.”

The device introduces collision avoidance, a marked departure from traditional forward collision warning systems. Two road-facing cameras create stereo vision that models depth and tracks the trajectories of vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and animals in real time.

“Instead of measuring distance frame by frame, we model how every object is moving through space,” said Nihar Gupta, vice president of product at Motive. “We reason about which trajectory puts your driver at risk, and we alert seconds earlier while there’s still time to act.” The platform also features automated license plate recognition using a high-resolution zoom lens and AI-powered speed sign detection. It reads posted limits directly from roadside signs rather than relying on map databases. Motive also introduced AI OmniCam Plus, a 360-degree camera system that supports four HD camera inputs and provides real-time visibility on an in-cab monitor. Right and left views activate automatically with turn signals, and reverse views appear instantly when backing up. Atlas: The AI assistant across the platform Atlas, an AI assistant embedded throughout the Motive platform, can scan safety, compliance, operations and fuel data to generate morning briefings, draft personalized messages to drivers and help resolve compliance issues through conversational prompts. A new Model Context Protocol integration connects Motive data to third-party AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude. The capability gives fleet managers the ability to pull Motive safety data into external applications for tasks like generating insurance renegotiation reports. “Motive isn’t the only place your team is utilizing AI,” said Emily Parsons, staff product manager at Motive. “That’s why today we’re connecting Motive to all of these AI applications.” The Motive Voice Assistant extends Atlas into the cab, enabling hands-free driver sign-in. Things like fueling recommendations through Motive’s discount network and proactive communication with dispatch are now possible. Automations, an “if this, then that” engine, enables fleets to trigger immediate actions based on real-time signals without manager intervention. When a critical fault code is detected, Atlas can automatically contact the driver with plain-language descriptions and recommended actions. “Across the U.S. economy, 860 million hours were spent last year on tasks that Motive can now automate,” said Sean Santschi, director of product management at Motive. “We estimated $46 billion are lost annually due to three preventable problems.” Tucker Miller, director of central office at XKIG, an infrastructure company that manages 8,000 pieces of equipment across 44 states, shared how automations alert drivers entering dynamic wildfire risk zones. Driver Rewards turns retention challenges into gamified incentives. With annual turnover at large fleets reaching 90% and a single-driver replacement costing nearly $13,000, the platform can automate recognition tied to safety, fuel efficiency and compliance metrics. “Drivers who actively review their AI coaching sessions see an eight times greater safety score improvement and a 50% drop in total events, with critical risks like cell phone usage dropping all the way to zero,” said Dinesh Coca, director of product management at Motive. AI Vision and specialized sensing AI Vision automates field data collection through computer vision. In the waste industry, Motive’s overage detection model identifies overfilled containers automatically — a revenue opportunity many fleets struggle to capture manually. “Motive’s Overage AI model detects 10 times more overages than the average human operator,” Makani said. “That translates into $2 million in annual revenue for a waste operation with 100 trucks.” Motive also introduced the Door and Environmental Sensor. It’s a wireless device that unifies cold chain visibility and cargo security by combining temperature and humidity monitoring with door status data in a single unit. Motive reported that customers save an average of 20 hours per week on reporting and administrative tasks. For a 1,000-vehicle fleet, the platform delivers estimated annual savings of $3.4 million through reduced accidents, insurance costs and fuel spend. “Motive has transformed how we protect our drivers and operate our business,” said Jason Ramsey, North American land transportation manager at Halliburton. “We no longer just see risk — we stop it before it leads to loss.”