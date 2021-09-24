NASA’s escape logistics

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to NASA’s Nate Hickman and Nick Kindred about Orion’s launch-abort system. Orion is built to take humans farther than they’ve ever gone before and will be used on the NASA Artemis mission. Today we’ll learn what happens when good missions go wrong.

Quality Transport Company Senior Vice President Amanda Schuier shares her bloodlines story. Schuier is third generation in this business and a proud recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Women to Watch” award in 2020. She’ll also let us know what went down at the recent TMC conference.

We’ve got another shortage on our hands and this time it’s tires. Are the wheels coming off the supply chain? We’re talking to IMI Mid-Atlantic Territory Manager Bob Bortner about it.

Plus, the feds say scammers received $70 billion in questionable PPP loans; Amazon-focused AB701 in California gets the governor’s signature; Emerge raises $130M Series B to scale digital freight marketplace; the “Mission Impossible” train hits a bridge; and more.

