NASA’s supersonic Quesst, DAT vs Convoy, Bed Bath & Beyond vs OOCL – WTT

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to NASA’s Dave Richwine about the Quesst to go supersonic. The agency aims to end a 50-year ban on supersonic travel by defying the thunderous sound of a sonic boom.

The supply chain is getting litigious as Bed Bath & Beyond files $31.7 million suit against OOCL and Convoy’s and DAT’s battle moves forward in court. FreightWaves’ Rachel Premack breaks down what’s going on and also shares some wedding logistics.

SuperTrucker Justin Martin brings the driver community perspective on speed limiters, ELDs, hydrogen tanker flares, poor strap work, a deadly dust storm, lumper appreciation week and taunting opposing teams fans.

