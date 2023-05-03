Watch Now


NASA’s supersonic Quesst, DAT vs Convoy, Bed Bath & Beyond vs OOCL – WTT

Timothy Dooner
NASA | Dooner

On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is talking to NASA’s Dave Richwine about the Quesst to go supersonic. The agency aims to end a 50-year ban on supersonic travel by defying the thunderous sound of a sonic boom. 

The supply chain is getting litigious as Bed Bath & Beyond files $31.7 million suit against OOCL and Convoy’s and DAT’s battle moves forward in court. FreightWaves’ Rachel Premack breaks down what’s going on and also shares some wedding logistics. 

SuperTrucker Justin Martin brings the driver community perspective on speed limiters, ELDs, hydrogen tanker flares, poor strap work, a deadly dust storm, lumper appreciation week and taunting opposing teams fans.

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning podcaster who hosts and produces FreightWaves' WHAT THE TRUCK?!? In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. WTT is ranked in Apple Podcasts top-20 Business News podcasts. He also writes a newsletter of the same title with over 15k subscribers in the supply chain and trucking niche. Dooner has been in freight since 2005 and has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. He was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.