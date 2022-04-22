Net-Zero Carbon recap: Collaboration key to hitting sustainability goals

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Sustainability as a core value takes collaboration on all fronts

DETAILS: A discussion on environmental, social and governance initiatives at XPO Logistics.

INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Kaylee Nix, senior freightcaster at FreightWaves, and Emily Phillips, VP of advanced solutions at XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO).

BIO: Phillips is in charge of advanced solutions at XPO’s last-mile segment. She is also the chair of XPO’s sustainability committee, which is responsible for leading global strategy and reporting on ESG initiatives.

KEY QUOTES FROM PHILLIPS:

On the need for internal collaboration on sustainability initiatives: “Transport is now the largest contributor of greenhouse gases in the United States. We want to make sure that we’re doing our part to mitigate that wherever we can. It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.”

On sustainability opportunities in last mile: “We’re trying to bend the curve on urban area congestion and emissions. We’re partnering with our clients that are further along in their sustainability journey. Some of them already have zero-emission mandates for final-mile delivery. In our final-mile business, it’s not asset-based, so we’ve got to be able to connect the dots with our carrier partners and our clients and all of the equipment and other service providers to be able to provide that zero-emission solution.”

On the costs of sustainability: “We’re all waiting for that financial tipping point. The financial parity, if you look at a comparison to traditional vehicles, it’s still two to three times the cost. Range is still not quite at parity with traditional vehicles … and infrastructure, we’ve got infrastructure and grid challenges.”