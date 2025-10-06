New bill targets foreign truck drivers lacking legal status

A new bill titled “Protecting America’s Roads Act” aims to codify recent Department of Transportation (DOT) rule changes in trucking industry and impose penalties on states that fail to comply.
The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) on Friday, proposes tougher federal oversight of how states issue commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to foreign nationals and undocumented immigrants.
It comes just days after Oklahoma officials announced the arrest of 130 undocumented commercial truck drivers.
Van Duyne said the legislation is intended to address what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently called a “national emergency” involving unqualified foreign truckers.
“It is time to end the danger posed by illegal immigrant and foreign national truck drivers who are not capable of safely operating an 18-wheel commercial vehicle,” Van Duyne said in a news release.
The proposed law would require CDL applicants to prove lawful immigration status and U.S. domicile, mandate DHS verification for non-citizen applicants, and limit license validity to one year or the duration of immigration documentation.
It would also require in-person renewals, revoke licenses upon eligibility lapse, and end recognition of most foreign CDLs. States that fail to comply could lose federal highway funds.
Van Duyne’s bill follows several fatal crashes involving foreign drivers, including a March incident near Austin, Texas, that killed five people; and an August truck crash in Florida that killed three.