New bill targets foreign truck drivers lacking legal status

A new bill titled “Protecting America’s Roads Act” aims to codify recent Department of Transportation (DOT) rule changes in trucking industry and impose penalties on states that fail to comply.

The bill, introduced by U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) on Friday, proposes tougher federal oversight of how states issue commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to foreign nationals and undocumented immigrants.

It comes just days after Oklahoma officials announced the arrest of 130 undocumented commercial truck drivers.

Van Duyne said the legislation is intended to address what Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently called a “national emergency” involving unqualified foreign truckers.