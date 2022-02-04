  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

New children’s book celebrates ‘Heroes Behind The Wheel’

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, February 4, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude meet the author of a new children’s book that celebrates the people who make deliveries happen. Sean Freedman, author of “Heroes Behind the Wheel” and president at Freightzy, talks about the importance of teaching kids the value of logistics. 

Joe Stefani, president of Amazon e-commerce shop Desert Cactus, tells us how to survive as an Amazon seller in ‘22.  

Ian Weiland, intermodal account manager at Junction Collaborative Transport, gets us up to date on what’s going on in drayage. Is it still a dumpster fire?

Plus, how not to turn a motorcycle into a semi; Boston Dynamics robots get ready for Super Bowl; Platform Science raises $115 million; the Senate introduces an ocean shipping reform bill; and more. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.