New children’s book celebrates ‘Heroes Behind The Wheel’

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude meet the author of a new children’s book that celebrates the people who make deliveries happen. Sean Freedman, author of “Heroes Behind the Wheel” and president at Freightzy, talks about the importance of teaching kids the value of logistics.

Joe Stefani, president of Amazon e-commerce shop Desert Cactus, tells us how to survive as an Amazon seller in ‘22.

Ian Weiland, intermodal account manager at Junction Collaborative Transport, gets us up to date on what’s going on in drayage. Is it still a dumpster fire?

Plus, how not to turn a motorcycle into a semi; Boston Dynamics robots get ready for Super Bowl; Platform Science raises $115 million; the Senate introduces an ocean shipping reform bill; and more.

