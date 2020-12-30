New year, new marketing plan — Put That Coffee Down

How are you adapting marketing in 2021?

The year ends Thursday and after a challenging 2020, people are hopeful for 2021.

Last week, Kevin Hill and Blythe Brumleve talked about the challenge of forecasting and adapting your forecasting techniques when things go haywire.

Today’s episode is all about looking into the new year and changing your strategies for what it may bring.

Brumleve uses the pivot to virtual conferencing as a great example of adapting to change; she says that the movement of FreightWaves conferences to an online format “gave me the chance to network with people I otherwise would have missed networking with.”

Brumleve brings up a survey done by Logistics Marketing Advisors to provide some context for how people prefer to be contacted in the industry.

She says the survey gives a lot of clarity to people who may need some direction on how to shape their marketing and sales strategy for the new year.

Hill believes that when you craft a marketing strategy, you should focus on building your relationship with your customer before turning it into a sales pitch; he thinks using things like webinars and social media content can be like a “Trojan horse,” in which you surprise your audience with a sales pitch hidden inside content.

Brumleve says when building a new marketing strategy, it’s important to look at your previous returns and figure out what worked and what didn’t to avoid repeating mistakes.

Kyle MacNaught, director of marketing at FreightPlus, joins the show to talk about his strategy for marketing in the new year; one of his first challenges is rebranding Aborn & Co. into FreightPlus.

MacNaught made his transition into logistics in the past few years and says his biggest inspiration for information creation has been his need to learn the ins and outs of the logistics industry; his best content comes from simple explanations.

For 2021 MacNaught wants his biggest platform to continue to be video and using that video to to signal boost FreightPlus’ business.

He says that signaling can “make you look bigger than you actually are,” and bring people’s interest into the business to convert into sales.

