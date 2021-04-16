Shooter kills 8 at Indy FedEx facility

Eight people were killed late Thursday night at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operations Center near Interstate 70 across from the Indianapolis airport by a gunman who eventually took his own life.

Police said five others were hospitalized, including one with critical injuries, while two others were injured and released at the scene.

FedEx statement

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Message from FedEx chairman

Frederick W. Smith, FedEx chairman and CEO, wrote this message to FedEx team members Friday morning:

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to you regarding the tragedy that occurred at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis last night. While it will take some time to fully understand what happened, we know we lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members. Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement. We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available.

“This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel. Please keep the Indianapolis team and surrounding community in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support and care for each other in the difficult days ahead.”

Police report

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) responded to 8951 Mirabel Road on a report of shots fired inside the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operations Center. Officers arrived and located an active shooter incident.

IMPD officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) pronounced eight people deceased at the scene. Five victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Two victims were treated by medics at the scene and released.

Preliminary information from evidence at the scene is that the alleged shooter has taken his own life.

Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives are working with IMPD Homicide detectives in interviewing multiple witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will ascertain the cause of death and will release the names of the decedents once next-of-kin notification has been made.

The Victims Assistance and Chaplains Office responded to the scene and the Family Unification Center, which is located at the Holiday Inn Express, 8555 Stansted Drive in Indianapolis.

Authorities asked anyone with information about this incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Those with information can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

Police spokesperson

Genae Cook told reporters that no law enforcement officers were injured in what she described simply as a “tragedy.”

“It is very heartbreaking …,” Cook said. “The officers responded. They came in. They went in, and they did their job. And a lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight that no one should ever have to see.”

IMPD says 8 people have died and multiple others were injured in the mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indy. pic.twitter.com/CwVCqEhmyn — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) April 16, 2021

The gunman

The gunman has yet to be publicly identified and his motive remains unclear, according to police.

“The [gunman] came into the parking lot, and I believe he exited his vehicle and quickly began shooting. … The first shooting occurred in the parking lot, and then he went inside and did not get very far,” Indianapolis police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told CNN.

McCartt also told CNN that the gunman killed himself as officers encountered him, and that no officer fired.

Witnesses

Levi Miller told 13News in Indianapolis that he was working inside the FedEx building when he heard gunshots.

“I’m at a bench and so I stand up and take a look at the entrance door and by the time I see the door, I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin’ stuff that I could not understand,” Miller told the TV station. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”

“When you’re in that situation, your instincts kick in,” Miller added. “When you’re in that moment in life, a lot of things start moving inside you from your mind and it all happens in a second. All for you to keep living.”

Another witness:

A witness who says he's an employee at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis said he heard several shots being fired and saw at least one body on the floor.



Facility details

According to a press release dated Aug. 12, 2014, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) owns the building that was the location of the shooting.

Monmouth announced in 2014 it had acquired “a 327,822 square-foot industrial building located at 8951 Mirabel Road, Indianapolis, IN at a purchase price of $23,514,000. The property is net-leased for 10 years to FedEx SmartPost, Inc., a Delaware corporation. The building is situated on approximately 37 acres.”

In the release, Michael P. Landy, Monmouth president and CEO, said, “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of this new Class A built-to-suit distribution center for FedEx SmartPost. The property is located at the Indianapolis International Airport which is one of the top ten busiest air cargo facilities in the U.S.

“FedEx has a substantial presence at the Indianapolis International Airport as it is their second largest hub in the U.S. This acquisition represents a new territory for Monmouth, thereby increasing our geographic diversification to 28 states.”

Reaction

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson of Indiana’s 7th District tweeted: “I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted: “This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors.

“As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.

“Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb tweeted: “This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy.

“In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.

“Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we’ve lost.”