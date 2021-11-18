  • ITVI.USA
    15,129.300
    87.540
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.876
    -0.018
    -0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.290
    0.150
    0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,092.620
    91.940
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,129.300
    87.540
    0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.876
    -0.018
    -0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.290
    0.150
    0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,092.620
    91.940
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    -0.080
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.520
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.150
    -0.080
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.200
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    138.000
    4.000
    3%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Next Pacific Northwest storm cranking up

Truckers will have to chain up in parts of Cascades, Rockies

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, November 18, 2021
1 minute read
Cars and trucks on a snow Idaho road.
(Photo: Idaho DOT)

Truckers will have to be ready to chain up again as they head through the Northwest. The next snowstorm was beginning to crank up Thursday morning and will impact travel in the valleys and mountains.

Related: 5 states with toughest chain laws for truckers

Recent storms have dumped a few feet of snow in parts of the Cascades and northern Rockies. This next storm will add several more inches in some parts of the region, especially eastern Washington and northern Idaho, where the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory.

In Washington, Stevens Pass and Holden Village could see the biggest snow totals of 5 to 9 inches through late Thursday night. Look for 3 to 5 inches for Sherman Pass, Plain, Leavenworth and Stehekin, with up to to 3 or 4 inches in Spokane, Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Creston and Wilbur, as well as Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

For some of these locations in the lower elevations, this will be the first accumulating snow of the season. Gusts will not likely be strong enough for the NWS to post alerts regarding hazardous winds. However, some spots of blowing snow are possible, reducing visibility at times.

In the valleys and along the Interstate 5 and U.S. Highway 101 corridors from Seattle to far northern California, drivers will hit periods of potentially heavy rain. Some sections of US-101 may still be closed due to recent flooding and mudslides. Additional flooding may occur during this next storm.

Related: Aging ‘Voice of the National Weather Service’ may soon sound better

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Seattle to Mount Shasta, California, heavy rain/flooding.
• Interstate 90 from just east of Moses Lake, Washington, to Coeur d’Alene, heavy snow.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

What does La Nina mean for truckers this winter?

Rollover alleys: 5 Interstate stretches that pose greatest risk

Truckers who died helping accident victims named Highway Angels

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, November 18, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.