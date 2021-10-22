  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

No country for old shipments

Timothy Dooner Friday, October 22, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Nathan Strang, Flexport’s director ocean trade lane management, about his recent visit to the SoCal ports. We’re over a week into “24/7” terminal operations, yet a new record of 79 container ships at anchor was set Thursday. We’ll hear what Strang learned about the challenges of 24/7.

Adam McDonough, vice president, Truckload-North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson, and his grandpa, Richard McDonough, are here to talk trucking then and now. Did many of the problems the industry faces today start during deregulation?

It’s a family affair as Kingsgate Logistics CEO and partner Jeff Beckham brings his clan on the show and we talk bloodlines and the influence of family in freight.

The Freight Bambino is back to talk trucking and the growth of his ghost cattle company clothing line Bambino Freight Co.

Plus, traffic congestion at NJ port terminals; containers invade SoCal streets and Port of Boston is big ship-ready but will the big ships call it?

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

