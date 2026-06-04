Nominate Your Company for the 2026 AI Excellence in Supply Chain Award

Artificial intelligence has moved from the edges of the supply chain to its center. What began as experimental pilots and proof-of-concept projects has become the operating reality for a growing share of the logistics industry, with AI, machine learning, and large language models now driving the demand forecasting, real-time visibility, document processing, and route optimization that move freight every day. To recognize the companies leading that transformation, FreightWaves is proud to announce the 2026 AI Excellence in Supply Chain Award, presented live at the Supply Chain AI Symposium in Chicago, Illinois, on July 15, 2026.

Nominations are open now, and the deadline for submissions is firmly set for 5:00 PM ET on July 10, 2026.

The award honors the innovators using artificial intelligence to transform operations, drive efficiency, improve visibility, and advance sustainability across the logistics industry. Whether the breakthrough is a predictive analytics engine that anticipates demand shifts, a visibility platform that gives shippers real-time eyes on their freight, or an internally built system that has reshaped how a carrier runs its network, this award is built to put those achievements in front of the people who are defining the future of the industry.

Two categories, one mission

This year the award is structured into two distinct categories, designed to recognize excellence across the full supply chain ecosystem. Nominees should select the track that best fits their innovation.

The first category, AI Solution Providers, honors the technology vendors, software developers, and creators building cutting-edge AI tools for the industry. It is the stage for the companies developing AI-powered platforms, software, and standalone systems designed to help logistics companies optimize their supply chains, including SaaS companies, FreightTech startups, and enterprise technology vendors. The second category, Operational AI Integration, recognizes the logistics service providers, carriers, freight forwarders, 3PLs, and shippers who have successfully adopted, integrated, or custom-built AI into their own internal operations. This track is about real-world results: the fleet operators, warehouse managers, 3PLs, and enterprise shippers who have turned AI into measurable efficiency, smarter decision-making, and bottom-line impact. Together, the two categories reflect the reality of how AI is actually changing the supply chain. Some companies are building the tools, and others are deploying them to transform their operations. Both are advancing the industry, and both deserve recognition. How nominees are judged Nominees will be evaluated by an expert panel against three core dimensions. The first is innovation. Judges are looking for AI applications that are genuinely groundbreaking, that push the boundaries of what is possible, and that fundamentally reimagine how the supply chain works rather than incrementally improving it. The second is effectiveness. The award rewards solutions that demonstrably improve supply chain efficiency, drive cost savings, or increase resilience. Measurable outcomes carry weight, and results matter more than ambition. The third is impact. The panel wants to see evidence that the application has made a measurable, positive difference for clients or for internal operations. Real-world transformation sits at the heart of this award. Eligible applications span the breadth of where AI is making a difference in logistics, including demand forecasting, real-time visibility, automated document processing, route optimization, predictive maintenance, and sustainable logistics. Why nominate Recognition through the AI Excellence in Supply Chain Award puts a company’s capabilities in front of industry leaders and peers at the forefront of supply chain innovation. It highlights a nominee’s role in building smarter, more resilient, and forward-thinking supply chains, and it delivers high-profile visibility at the Supply Chain AI Symposium, one of the premier gatherings for supply chain innovation. For a company building or deploying AI in this space, the award is an opportunity to have its work seen and validated at exactly the moment the industry is deciding which approaches will define the next era. How to nominate The nomination process is open to all companies deploying AI-driven supply chain solutions. A company may nominate its own organization or recommend a peer making waves in the industry. The nomination fee is $450, and the deadline for all submissions is 5:00 PM ET on July 10, 2026. Winners will be announced live at the Supply Chain AI Symposium in Chicago on July 15, 2026. The Symposium itself is built to move past the hype and bring together the operators, founders, and enterprise leaders who are actually figuring out how to deploy AI in the supply chain. It is a fitting backdrop for honoring the companies turning the promise of artificial intelligence into working reality across logistics and transportation. This award is more than a trophy. It is an affirmation of the vision shared by the companies working to redefine what is possible in logistics, in a market where AI in the supply chain has shifted from a competitive advantage to a necessity for those intent on leading. FreightWaves invites all visionaries and trailblazers across the industry to take part, whether by nominating their own organization or by recognizing a peer driving the industry forward. Nominations are open now. Submit a nomination ahead of the July 10 deadline, and join us in Chicago on July 15 to celebrate the innovators shaping the future of the supply chain.