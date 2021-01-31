Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    14,029.630
    33.230
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.740
    0.180
    0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,006.660
    31.060
    0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.730
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    -0.190
    -7.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.760
    -0.310
    -10.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    -0.240
    -10.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.870
    -0.030
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.630
    -0.090
    -3.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Nor’easter heading to key Northeast freight markets

Delays likely along I-95 corridor Sunday to Tuesday

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Tractor-trailers heading down snowy highway.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A storm that has dumped heavy snowfall in the Midwest is beginning to spread into the Northeast. It will continue through Tuesday morning, also producing gusty winds and areas of reduced visibility. Truckers will likely run into delays on the I-95 as they head to key high volume freight markets like Harrisburg and Allentown, Pennsylvania, as well as Elizabeth, New Jersey. Some parts of the region could see more than 12 inches of snowfall along with some freezing rain. More details available in the attached video.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

