Nor’easter heading to key Northeast freight markets
Delays likely along I-95 corridor Sunday to Tuesday
A storm that has dumped heavy snowfall in the Midwest is beginning to spread into the Northeast. It will continue through Tuesday morning, also producing gusty winds and areas of reduced visibility. Truckers will likely run into delays on the I-95 as they head to key high volume freight markets like Harrisburg and Allentown, Pennsylvania, as well as Elizabeth, New Jersey. Some parts of the region could see more than 12 inches of snowfall along with some freezing rain. More details available in the attached video.