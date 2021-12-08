  • ITVI.USA
Northwest truckers face new threat of multiple snowstorms

Several feet of mountain snow over next several days

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Tractor-trailer on side of snowy Washington state highway.
(Photo: WSDOT)

Another series of storms will slam the Pacific Northwest over the next week, hitting areas in the U.S. and Canada that are still recovering from last month’s major flooding.

The frequency and intensity of this long-duration stormy event will result in moderate to heavy precipitation — coastal and lower-elevation rain and mountain snow — along with high winds.

Rainfall totals could reach 5 inches in portions of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia, with potential flash flooding at times.

Snowfall totals of up to 5 feet could bury parts of the Washington and Oregon Cascades, as well as the northern Rockies in Idaho and Montana, with some localized higher totals. Gusts of 40-plus mph will produce blowing snow with periods of blizzard and whiteout conditions. The strongest winds will be along the coast and in the mountain passes. Stevens, Snoqualmie and Lolo passes will be just a few of the usual trouble spots for truckers, with road closures possible.

The first storm will impact the region Wednesday and Thursday, fading Friday. The second, likely stronger, will arrive late Friday and last through Monday. The third potential storm could follow next Wednesday. The precise timing and length of each storm may change.

This series of storms will be accompanied by some of the coldest air of the season, allowing for snow to reach lower elevations. However, major snow is not likely in large population centers such as Seattle; Portland, Oregon; or Vancouver, British Columbia.

Related: 5 states with toughest chain laws for truckers

Shippers, receivers and carriers should expect occasional moderate to locally severe disruptions to ground and air transportation, business operations, and supply chain networks due to these storms. Delays are likely on roads, runways and intermodal ramps.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Seattle to Portland.
• Interstate 90 from Seattle to Butte, Montana.
• Interstate 84 in Oregon from Meacham to Baker City.
• U.S. Highway 101 from Astoria, Oregon, to Olympia, Washington.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his 20 years of on-air experience, Nick has worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV forecasting weather and reporting on weather from the field. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in February 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” eight consecutive years.

