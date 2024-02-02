Watch Now


Railroad

NTSB investigating after Norfolk Southern worker killed

Investigators say train struck engineer on Wednesday

FreightWaves Staff
·
A Norfolk Southern employee died on the job Wednesday in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

An investigation is underway after a Norfolk Southern train engineer died this week after being hit by a train in Decatur, Alabama.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the incident happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

The victim has been identified as Chris Wilson, 55, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He was a 30-year employee of Norfolk Southern, according to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

The cause of the incident is under investigation; the NTSB has sent investigators to the scene. 

“This tragic loss underscores the safety risks present in railroading, even in the controlled environment of a railyard,” Eddie Hall, BLET’s national president, said in a statement. “This week marks one year since Norfolk Southern’s derailment and chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio. I hope as we reflect on that disaster and on the need to continually improve rail safety that we also pause to remember Brother Wilson and the family he leaves behind.”


FreightWaves Staff