NTSB says trucker in deadly Texas crash didn’t stop for slowed traffic

The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report for its investigation into a deadly semitruck crash on Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas, last month.

The incident on March 13 killed five people and injured others. The truck driver, Solomun Weldekeal Araya, was arrested the next day and charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter plus two counts of intoxication assault.

One injured individual has since sued the driver, transportation company and Amazon for over $100 million in damages.

Thursday’s NTSB report stated that lane closures from construction work the day of the incident had caused lines of traffic to form near mile marker 245.4 on I-35.



