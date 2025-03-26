Survivor of massive I-35 crash sues Amazon, ZBN Transport for over $100M

A week after a tractor-trailer crash killed five people on Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas, a survivor of the 19-vehicle wreck has sued the transportation companies and truck driver involved.

According to the lawsuit filed by Nathan Jonard, attorney Bradley Beckworth said his client’s life “was forever changed by an act of unimaginable destruction” when Solomun Weldekeal Araya rammed his tractor-trailer into a line of traffic.

The complaint, obtained by FreightWaves, seeks over $100 million in damages from Amazon Logistics, ZBN Transport and Araya himself – who was arrested a day after the incident and charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

It stated that Jonard was southbound on I-35 when construction on the interstate halted traffic. At the same time, Araya was behind Jonard, hauling a full load of cargo for Amazon as an independent contractor with ZBN Transport.



