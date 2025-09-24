NTSB to Feds: Require truck-driver monitoring

WASHINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that trucks over 10,000 lbs. be required to come equipped with driver monitoring systems following a report determining that a trucker’s inattention led to a crash that killed six people in 2023.

The crash occurred when a Freightliner truck operated by a driver employed by Mid-State Systems, Inc. traveling on westbound I-70 near Etna, Ohio, failed to slow for a line of traffic caused by an earlier crash.

Damage to motorcoach bus involved in fatal crash. Source: NTSB

The collision into the rear of the queue triggered a chain-reaction collision and fire that spread to the other vehicles, according to the report, killing three school children on a bus and three people in a passenger vehicle. More than 40 others were injured.

“We’ve seen this crash scenario far too often – and it’s preventable,” said NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy in a statement.