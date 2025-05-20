NTSB finds illegal exit ramp parking contributed to deadly crash

WASHINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that a lack of available truck parking was a factor in a deadly truck crash, and the agency wants the Department of Transportation to do something about it.

The NTSB voted on Tuesday to approve the findings and recommendations related to the crash that occurred in Highland, Illinois, in 2023, in which a Greyhound bus careened into three tractor trailers parked illegally on the shoulder of an exit ramp outside the Silver Lake rest area late at night.

The bus driver’s fatigue was found to be the probable cause of the crash, in which three bus passengers were killed and seven seriously injured. The truck drivers were uninjured.

“Also contributing to the crash were the three combination vehicles parked on the shoulder of the exit ramp – prohibited by Illinois statute – due to the recurring lack of available truck parking,” NTSB affirmed.

“The NTSB doesn’t usually weigh in on the need for congressional funding for specific programs, so I do think this is a big deal and I do think it is much-needed,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said at the meeting, pointing out that legislation pending in Congress would set aside funding specifically for constructing more truck parking nationwide.