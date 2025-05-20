Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


NTSB finds illegal exit ramp parking contributed to deadly crash

Safety watchdog urges DOT to expand truck parking in wake of findings on 2023 accident

John Gallagher
NTSB chief makes rare plea in support legislation due to lack of truck parking. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

WASHINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that a lack of available truck parking was a factor in a deadly truck crash, and the agency wants the Department of Transportation to do something about it.

The NTSB voted on Tuesday to approve the findings and recommendations related to the crash that occurred in Highland, Illinois, in 2023, in which a Greyhound bus careened into three tractor trailers parked illegally on the shoulder of an exit ramp outside the Silver Lake rest area late at night.

The bus driver’s fatigue was found to be the probable cause of the crash, in which three bus passengers were killed and seven seriously injured. The truck drivers were uninjured.

“Also contributing to the crash were the three combination vehicles parked on the shoulder of the exit ramp – prohibited by Illinois statute – due to the recurring lack of available truck parking,” NTSB affirmed.

Jennifer Homendy
Homendy at NTSB board meeting Tuesday. Credit: NTSB

“The NTSB doesn’t usually weigh in on the need for congressional funding for specific programs, so I do think this is a big deal and I do think it is much-needed,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said at the meeting, pointing out that legislation pending in Congress would set aside funding specifically for constructing more truck parking nationwide.

    John Gallagher

    Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.