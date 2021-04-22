NZCS chat recap: Challenging times loom in quest to reduce carbon emissions

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The future of transportation in a post-carbon world

DETAILS: Craig Fuller discusses the future of the transportation industry as it transitions to a carbon neutral world with Danny Gomez.

SPEAKERS: Fuller is the founder and CEO of FreightWaves, a leading provider of data and analytics for the global logistics industry. Gomez is the managing director of financial and emerging markets at FreightWaves and focuses on introducing data analytics and tools to the transportation industry to measure and reduce carbon emissions.

BIO: Fuller previously founded and served as CEO of TransCard, a fleet payment processor, which was sold to US Bank. He also founded and managed the Xpress Direct division of U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

BIO: Prior to joining FreightWaves, Gomez was the managing director of energy markets for Nodal Exchange, the largest power futures exchange in North America.

KEY QUOTES FROM FULLER:

On the future of transportation in a post-carbon world: “It’s going to create tremendous pressure on companies as they try to manage and balance customer expectations and delivery cycles with moving to a net-zero carbon society.”

On a new carbon intelligence product to be featured at the Net-Zero Carbon Summit. “The level of transparency that we’re bringing to supply chains around their scope of free emissions is a pretty important piece, but it’s also somewhat of a black box because often companies don’t know how carbon efficient their supply chains are or frankly how inefficient they are.”

KEY QUOTES FROM GOMEZ:

“There’s been a lot of work that’s been done over the last 10 to 20 years and trying to organize really all the industries around different protocols and standards and methodologies for measuring, setting metrics and goals around what the ESG standards are or what their targets will be over time.”

“Right now there’s no U.S. carbon market or global carbon pricing. These are things that are being talked about more frequently and that’s trying to let carbon pricing be a dictator in pushing the strings to be more carbon neutral. Here in the U.S., there’s some voluntary programs and there’s some globally recognized initiatives that people can turn to try to offset what their carbon footprint is.”