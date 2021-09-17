  • ITVI.USA
    15,909.400
    -330.930
    -2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.776
    0.014
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.610
    -0.170
    -0.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,915.300
    -318.010
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.520
    0.380
    12.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    -0.660
    -18.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.250
    18.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.340
    -0.130
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.100
    -0.250
    -10.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.860
    -0.220
    -5.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Ocean carriers print money; what comes next? — The Stockout

Can carriers keep making extreme profits?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, September 17, 2021
Less than a minute

Mike Baudendistel hosts ocean shipping expert Josh McCown on this episode of The Stockout to talk about carriers maxing out their profits thanks to extreme ocean congestion. 

The two discuss whether the profit surge is sustainable and where carriers go next. They also touch on how carriers plan on investing all the cash and whether shareholders will see some incentive down the road. 

You can find more episodes of The Stockout and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

