Ocean carriers print money; what comes next? — The Stockout

Ocean carriers print money; what comes next?
Can carriers keep making extreme profits?
Mike Baudendistel hosts ocean shipping expert Josh McCown on this episode of The Stockout to talk about carriers maxing out their profits thanks to extreme ocean congestion.
The two discuss whether the profit surge is sustainable and where carriers go next. They also touch on how carriers plan on investing all the cash and whether shareholders will see some incentive down the road.
