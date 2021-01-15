Ocean freight stays hot – Navigate B2B

Will Chinese New Year cool ocean freight?

The current ocean freight market continues to be powered by rocket fuel and on this episode of Navigate B2B, Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreira breaks down why. As we approach Chinese New Year in the next few weeks, we no longer have the typical forward-loaded market because every day is forward loaded, says Ferreira.

With Inauguration Day less than a week away, the prospect of additional stimulus will keep operations centered around ocean freight fully engaged for the immediate future.

The ocean crisis continues with pandemic-fueled consumerism dominating spending since the service industry continues to flail under rising COVID-19 cases.

To help navigate the next few months, FreightWaves, as part of Global Supply Chain Week, will add a maritime component – a Global Maritime Congress March 1-3. Discussions are slated to include ocean freight operations, how all the parts fit and how they would be incomplete without the human element.

Ferreira brings author Elaine Pofeldt on the show to discuss her new book,“The Million Dollar, One Person Business,” which will be published Tuesday.

Pofeldt details how hundreds of leaders in the global logistics space are just steps away from saying, “I got this,” and launching the business of their dreams. She helps readers understand the road map to success in the global freight industry.

