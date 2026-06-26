One in Three Trucks Failed. What the 2026 CVSA Blitz Number Means for Your CSA Score and Your Insurance Renewal.

What Actually Happened During Blitz Week and What the Numbers Mean

The 2026 CVSA International Roadcheck ran May 12 through May 14, a 72-hour enforcement initiative across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The surrounding DOT Blitz Week extended from May 10 through May 17, producing 15,952 total inspections and the 32.8 percent out-of-service rate that is the subject of this article.

One accuracy point worth establishing before the analysis: CVSA stated that final official results were still being finalized as of mid-May, as Transport Topics reported in its Roadcheck coverage. The 32.8 percent figure reflects the full blitz week data tracked through FMCSA’s inspection system and reported by inspection data aggregators, compared to CVSA’s official 2025 Roadcheck result of 18.1 percent over 56,178 inspections. On Day 1 of the 2026 event, FMCSA inspection records showed 1,580 inspections, 2,637 violations, and 496 out-of-service orders, a 31.4 percent OOS rate from day one, already substantially above the 2025 full-event benchmark.

The 2026 focus areas were ELD tampering and cargo securement on the vehicle side. But as The Brake Report noted in its Roadcheck coverage, brake system failures, tire violations, and lighting defects generated the highest volume of actual OOS orders. Focus areas signal where inspectors spend additional time. They do not narrow what inspectors check. A Level I inspection is a 37-step procedure covering every critical system on the truck and every component of the driver’s operating qualification. Trucks were not failing disproportionately because of ELD issues. They were failing because of the violations that always produce OOS orders: brakes, tires, and lights.

There is also a significant contextual factor in the 2026 blitz numbers. Drivers who were uncertain about their credentials or operating status had reason to avoid inspection sites during the blitz, which means a selection effect may have reduced the denominator of well-compliant trucks available at weigh stations during the event period while leaving the numerator of trucks with issues proportionally higher. This does not fully explain a jump from 18.1 percent to 32.8 percent, but it is part of the honest picture.

What the number means, regardless of the specific mix of causes, is that roughly one in three trucks inspected during the enforcement period had at least one violation serious enough to ground it on the spot. Every one of those violations is in FMCSA’s system.

How Blitz Week Violations Become CSA Points and How Those Points Move Your Score

The first thing to understand about CSA scoring is that every violation from blitz week enters FMCSA’s Safety Measurement System exactly as every other roadside inspection violation does. Roadcheck is not a separate category. The inspections are logged, the violations are coded, and the points accumulate in the relevant BASICs.

The SMS scores carriers see in the FMCSA SMS public portal are calculated on a sliding 24-month window with time weighting. Violations in the most recent six months carry the highest weight, violations from seven to 12 months carry a reduced weight, and violations from 13 to 24 months carry the lowest weight before aging off. Out-of-service violations generally carry higher severity weights than non-OOS findings, and multiple violations within a single inspection can increase the overall impact on a carrier’s score.

The seven BASICs and the violations that feed them are specific. Brakes are the primary driver of the Vehicle Maintenance BASIC. Tire condition and tread depth violations also feed Vehicle Maintenance. Lighting violations, specifically inoperative required lights, feed Vehicle Maintenance. Hours-of-service violations feed the HOS Compliance BASIC. ELD falsification or tampering violations, the 2026 driver focus area, feed the HOS Compliance BASIC directly. Cargo securement violations feed the Cargo-Related BASIC.

FMCSA does not publish the full severity weight tables publicly, but the general principle is documented across multiple compliance resources: OOS violations carry a severity multiplier of 2.0 in the SMS calculation, meaning a violation that grounds the truck scores twice as heavily as the same type of violation that does not produce an OOS condition. A carrier who received multiple OOS violations in a single blitz week inspection, which is common given that brake, tire, and light issues often travel together, is looking at a significant point accumulation in the Vehicle Maintenance BASIC that will show up in their SMS score for the next 24 months.

The BASICs percentile ranking is the number that matters for insurance purposes. The SMS calculates each carrier’s violation rate per inspection relative to all other carriers in a similar category, producing a percentile score from 0 to 100. A carrier in the 75th percentile in Vehicle Maintenance scores worse than 75 percent of comparable carriers. FMCSA’s intervention thresholds, which trigger safety reviews, range from 65 to 80 percent depending on the BASIC. The insurance industry’s attention typically begins before those thresholds.

The Insurance Connection: How Underwriters Read CSA Scores

The relationship between CSA scores and insurance pricing and availability has strengthened materially over the past two to three years, and the 2026 blitz results arrive at a moment when that relationship has moved from correlation to causation in underwriting decisions.

Fleetio’s 2026 Roadcheck compliance guide identifies the specific risk: for carriers already operating near intervention thresholds in the Hours of Service or Vehicle Maintenance BASICs, a poor inspection during this period can have a measurable effect. A carrier with Vehicle Maintenance already at 65 percent who takes two OOS violations during blitz week may find that BASIC crossing 80 percent, which puts them into the segment of carriers that standard market underwriters specifically flag as elevated risk.

The insurance consequence is not abstract. A carrier who crosses into elevated SMS percentiles during the 24-month window in which a renewal is being underwritten may find their quote comes back from a non-standard carrier at a higher rate, or not at all from preferred market carriers. As this publication’s earlier coverage of the camera requirement documented, several underwriters have already moved cameras from a discount-generating feature to a coverage-qualifying requirement. CSA scores are on the same trajectory: what currently affects pricing is beginning to affect availability.

The blitz week also matters specifically for brokers applying post-Montgomery vetting standards. As the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II established, brokers now face direct state-court liability for negligent carrier selection. Brokers who can demonstrate a documented vetting process will increasingly run FMCSA profile checks that surface elevated BASIC percentiles. A carrier whose Vehicle Maintenance BASIC spiked after blitz week may find that the practical consequence is not an insurance conversation but a broker conversation, where the load tender simply does not come.

What the 2026 Violations Tell You About Where to Look on Your Truck

The three violation categories that drove OOS orders in 2026 are the same three that have driven them for years. Brake systems were the leading category, consistent with CVSA’s 2025 data showing brake-related issues accounted for more than 40 percent of all vehicle OOS violations in 2025, with 3,304 flawed brake system violations and 2,257 vehicles with 20 percent or more defective brakes in the prior year. Tires and lighting rounded out the top three categories.

The ELD and cargo securement focus areas contributed violations, particularly on the driver side for ELD issues. Fleetio’s guide documents that cargo securement violations generated significant OOS orders, consistent with it being the named 2026 vehicle focus. But the volume leaders were mechanical, not documentary. A truck that fails blitz week inspection is most likely to fail because of brake adjustment, tire condition, or lighting, not because the driver’s log had an annotation issue.

This matters for the pre-trip and maintenance discipline the article briefly asks for, because the remedies are mechanical rather than administrative for the majority of OOS violations.

The Pre-Trip Checklist That Blitz Week Exposes

The pre-trip inspection required by 49 CFR 396.13 is not a formality. But as we see time after time, the execution of this varies widely. It is a federally required review of the vehicle’s condition before every dispatch. Carriers with OOS violations from blitz week almost universally had a violation that existed before the truck left the yard. The inspector did not create the problem, they found it whether you like it or not .

The specific items that need attention before every dispatch, calibrated to the violations that generated the highest OOS volume in 2026:

A. Brake adjustment. Each brake chamber has a push rod that moves when the brakes are applied. The maximum stroke before the brake is considered out of adjustment varies by chamber size and is specified in 49 CFR Part 393. A quick measurement during pre-trip using a ruler against the reference marks on each chamber tells you whether adjustment is needed. Automatic slack adjusters maintain brake adjustment continuously but they fail and need to be checked. Brake lining condition, air hose integrity, and air system pressure checks belong in the same sequence.

B. Tire inspection. Tread depth, inflation, and sidewall condition are the three tire categories that produce violations. A tire below 2/32 inch tread on a steer axle, 1/32 on other positions, or visibly damaged, flat, or underinflated is an OOS condition. A pressure gauge check of every position at each fuel stop costs every bit of five minutes and catches the under-inflation that was invisible at the yard but obvious to an inspector at the scale.

C. Lighting. Every required light must be operational on every dispatch. Headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signals, clearance lights, and marker lights all have to work. The simplest way to verify this is a walk-around with the lights activated while another driver or a reflective surface confirms function. A burned-out marker light that costs a few bucks to replace at a truck stop is an OOS condition at the scale.

D. Cargo securement. The 2026 focus area requires that every load be contained so it cannot shift, fall, or create a hazard. Working load limit calculations, tiedown quantity and condition, and blocking against forward movement are the three elements inspectors verify. Blitz week reporting noted that loose equipment on the truck, including spare chains, tarps, dunnage, and tools, generates violations at the same rate as unsecured freight. Walk the trailer as if the inspector is standing next to you. Anything that can move needs to be secured.

E. ELD compliance. The 2026 driver focus on ELD tampering and falsification applies year-round, not just during blitz week. Unexplained log edits without annotations, unassigned driving time, and patterns suggesting driving time is being concealed are what inspectors look for. A driver who does not understand how to transfer ELD records during an inspection creates a delay and potentially a violation. Know your ELD’s transfer procedure before you reach the scale.

What to Do If You Got Hit During Blitz Week

If your truck or driver received violations during the May blitz, the violation data is already in FMCSA’s system. The question is not whether it happened. The question is what to do about it.

A. The first step is to pull your current FMCSA safety profile and SMS scores from the SMS website. Understand which BASICs were affected by the blitz week violations and where your percentile currently sits. If you are approaching or have crossed intervention thresholds in any BASIC, that is the starting point for a conversation with your insurance agent about how the change affects your renewal.

B. The second step is to contest any violations that were incorrectly written. The DataQs system is the FMCSA’s formal process for challenging inspection data. A violation that was incorrectly coded, written against the wrong unit, or does not accurately describe the condition found during inspection can be challenged and removed from the record. Every successfully challenged violation that is removed reduces the point burden on the relevant BASIC. This is not optional maintenance. It is part of managing your compliance profile.

C. The third step is to correct the underlying deficiency that produced the violation. A brake OOS violation that gets challenged out of the system without the brake actually being repaired is a compliance liability waiting to repeat. Fix the mechanical issue, document the repair in your maintenance records, and ensure the documentation reflects the corrective action taken.

For Small Fleet Owners: The Aggregate Impact on Percentage Rankings

At the fleet level, blitz week produces a statistical reality that individual truck analysis can miss: multiple trucks taking violations in the same inspection window moves the fleet’s inspection rate, which is the denominator in the BASIC calculation. A fleet of eight trucks that had three trucks inspected during blitz week with a total of six OOS violations has a different BASIC impact profile than the same violations spread across eight months of routine inspections.

The SMS calculation uses violation rates per inspection over the 24-month window. A fleet that takes a concentrated hit in a single event has a higher per-inspection violation rate for that period than one that takes the same number of violations across routine contacts. The practical response is to get clean Level I or Level V inspections that add to the denominator without adding violations. A voluntary inspection at a certified weigh station or roadside inspection site that produces a CVSA decal is exactly this: it adds to the inspection count and to the clean record, which helps offset the ratio impact of blitz week violations.

The CVSA decal program, which awards a decal valid for up to three months to any truck that passes a Level I or Level V inspection without OOS violations, is worth actively pursuing for any fleet truck whose profile was affected by blitz week. A decal-carrying truck is also statistically less likely to be reinspected during the decal’s valid period, which reduces additional exposure while the blitz week violations are most heavily weighted.