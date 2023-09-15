OnTrac announces holiday surcharges

OnTrac, the largest regional parcel-delivery carrier, announced on Friday its peak holiday surcharges.

The peak period runs from Oct. 28 to Jan. 12. Under the surcharge program, shippers tendering the highest residential volumes each week during the cycle will pay a $6.40-per-package surcharge. On the other end, shippers tendering the lowest peak volumes will pay a $1.35-per-package surcharge.

Surcharges will apply to all residential package volumes shipped during any weekly peak period that exceed 105% of a shipper’s average weekly minimum volumes during June 2023. For shippers that didn’t tender any residential volumes prior to June 1, the baseline volume will be based on minimum weekly volumes tendered during September.

The highest surcharges will be targeted at shippers whose weekly volumes exceed 400% of the designated baseline volume, OnTrac said.

The surcharges are roughly similar to what will be levied by national carriers UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX).

Vienna, Virginia-based OnTrac was formed from the merger of the original OnTrac, which serves the western U.S. as far east as Colorado, and eastern carrier LaserShip, which serves most of the Eastern half of the country as far west as Little Rock, Arkansas. The combined carrier recently expanded into Texas and plans to add the Chicago region, including Wisconsin, next year.



