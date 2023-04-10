Watch Now


NewsParcel Freight News

OnTrac, LaserShip rebrand into ‘OnTrac’ name

Company finalizes plan to expand into Texas

Mark Solomon
·
Displayed is the new OnTrac brand (Source: OnTrac)

Regional parcel delivery carriers OnTrac and LaserShip formally announced late Friday plans to rebrand into what may presumably be the more familiar and easier-to-pronounce “OnTrac” name.

Separately, the rebranded firm, which had been known as LaserShip-OnTrac, finalized plans to enter the Texas market with service to Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas. The expansion, which is set to start July 14 but which could begin sooner, will add millions of consumers to OnTrac’s 250 million-person addressable network. 

Chicago is expected to be the next step in the company’s ground parcel business-to-consumer expansion.

OnTrac, based in Chandler, Arizona, provides coast-to-coast deliveries to 31 states and the District of Columbia, typically in three days at the longest. OnTrac serves eight states west of Colorado, including all of California. LaserShip, based in Vienna, Virginia, goes as far west as Arkansas, blanketing the East Coast and the Middle Atlantic regions.

The company, which will remain in Vienna, saw its debt downgraded in March by debt agency Moody’s Investors Services due to very high financial leverage, weak liquidity and moderate scale in the competitive e-commerce residential delivery market.

In the report, Moody’s said it expects LaserShip’s leverage to remain very high and liquidity to remain weak through 2023. 


LaserShip’s network capacity growth in 2022, spawned by its late ’21 acquisition of West Coast regional carrier OnTrac, enabled it to operate successfully during the ’22 peak season, according to Moody’s.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.