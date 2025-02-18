Over 500 Teamsters drivers strike 10 Roads Express

More than 500 Teamsters drivers at 10 Roads Express have gone on strike across eight states, accusing the company of “unfair labor practices and refusal to bargain in good faith.”
In a news release Tuesday morning, the Teamsters said 10 Roads “has continued to present an insulting and unrealistic contract proposal.”
10 Roads Express is one of the largest private contractors for the U.S. Postal Service. More and more drivers at the company have joined the Teamsters the past several years. 10 Roads is based out of Carter Lake, Iowa, and handles postal work all over the country.
The Teamsters stated in its release that 10 Roads is shortchanging workers and that the strike could potentially disrupt mail delivery across the U.S. until a “fair” contract offer is made.
“Our members have had enough,” said John A. Murphy, director of the Teamsters freight division, in the release. “They are on strike because 10 Roads Express refuses to offer a contract that recognizes our hard work and the essential service we provide. This greedy company is responsible for shutting down its operations because it can’t stomach coming back to the table with a fair and serious offer for workers.”
Keith Damguard, a nine-year driver at 10 Roads Express in Omaha, Nebraska, and a member of Teamsters Local 554, said the company was not treating mail transporters fairly.
“We’re done with the unfair treatment from a company that takes millions from USPS while leaving workers behind,” he said in the release. “We will not accept anything less than what we have earned and deserve.”
It was not immediately clear in what states the drivers are striking. FreightWaves has reached out to the Teamsters and 10 Roads Express for comment.