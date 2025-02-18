Over 500 Teamsters drivers strike 10 Roads Express

More than 500 Teamsters drivers at 10 Roads Express have gone on strike across eight states, accusing the company of “unfair labor practices and refusal to bargain in good faith.”

In a news release Tuesday morning, the Teamsters said 10 Roads “has continued to present an insulting and unrealistic contract proposal.”

10 Roads Express is one of the largest private contractors for the U.S. Postal Service. More and more drivers at the company have joined the Teamsters the past several years. 10 Roads is based out of Carter Lake, Iowa, and handles postal work all over the country.

The Teamsters stated in its release that 10 Roads is shortchanging workers and that the strike could potentially disrupt mail delivery across the U.S. until a “fair” contract offer is made.



