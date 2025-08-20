Overhaul hauls in $105 million of Series C funding

Overhaul, a trailblazer in in-transit supply chain risk management, recently secured a substantial $105 million in Series C equity funding. This funding round was led by Springcoast Partners, with major involvement from Edison Partners. Alongside the equity funding, Overhaul has closed a new debt facility with MidCap Financial.
The capital infusion is aimed at accelerating the company’s platform innovation, enhancing its AI-driven capabilities, and further developing comprehensive enterprise-level solutions for global brands while also pursuing strategic acquisitions.
This financial boost comes at a pivotal time as global supply chains face heightened complexity and frequent disruptions. Overhaul’s platform is uniquely positioned to tackle these challenges by providing real-time monitoring, predictive intelligence, and rapid response solutions. This approach is crucial in safeguarding high-value cargo against theft, damage, and delays, ensuring that products reach their final destinations securely and efficiently.
Barry Conlon, CEO of Overhaul, said in a news release, “The truth is, visibility is a data stream – not a standalone solution or app – and how we harness that stream is what truly sets us apart. Our engineering and development efforts are focused on solving real-world problems, and this investment helps us accelerate that mission.”
The strategic direction for Overhaul includes leveraging its recent acquisition of FreightVerify, which adds item-level tracking and inventory intelligence to its offerings. This move is part of an overarching strategy to consolidate and optimize supply chain performance.
“Overhaul is building the system of record for global, high-value supply chains. The company’s proprietary data assets, operational depth, and commitment to solving real-world logistics challenges set it apart in a consolidating market,” said Holger Staude, Managing Partner of Springcoast Partners.
Cargo theft has taken over the supply chain world. In the Second Quarter of 2025, Overhaul reported a total of 525 cargo theft incidents in the U.S., a 4% increase compared to Q1 of 2025 and a 33% increase year over year. According to the American Trucking Association, “The total annual cost to the US economy is estimated to be $35 billion, with an average loss per incident exceeding $200,000.”
Overhaul’s robust platform, which boasts a 99.9% shipment protection rate, plays a vital role in combating this omnipresent issue. By maintaining a close partnership with law enforcement agencies, Overhaul is not just focusing on prevention but also ensuring immediate recovery and intervention when theft does occur. This dual approach of preventing disruptions and addressing losses highlights the company’s commitment to transforming how high-value shipments are managed globally.
The investment highlights the critical need for advanced supply chain solutions that bridge gaps in visibility and security. With strong backing from investors and an increasing roster of high-profile clients, Overhaul is poised to redefine the standards of cargo security and supply chain management in the years to come.
Overhaul previously raised $55 million in funding in January, also led by Springcoast Partners, with follow-on participation from existing investors Edison Partners and Americo. The funding was to enhance Overhaul’s AI technology, while providing capital for acquisitions