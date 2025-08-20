Overhaul hauls in $105 million of Series C funding

Overhaul, a trailblazer in in-transit supply chain risk management, recently secured a substantial $105 million in Series C equity funding. This funding round was led by Springcoast Partners, with major involvement from Edison Partners. Alongside the equity funding, Overhaul has closed a new debt facility with MidCap Financial.

The capital infusion is aimed at accelerating the company’s platform innovation, enhancing its AI-driven capabilities, and further developing comprehensive enterprise-level solutions for global brands while also pursuing strategic acquisitions.

This financial boost comes at a pivotal time as global supply chains face heightened complexity and frequent disruptions. Overhaul’s platform is uniquely positioned to tackle these challenges by providing real-time monitoring, predictive intelligence, and rapid response solutions. This approach is crucial in safeguarding high-value cargo against theft, damage, and delays, ensuring that products reach their final destinations securely and efficiently.

Barry Conlon, CEO of Overhaul, said in a news release, “The truth is, visibility is a data stream – not a standalone solution or app – and how we harness that stream is what truly sets us apart. Our engineering and development efforts are focused on solving real-world problems, and this investment helps us accelerate that mission.”