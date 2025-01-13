Overhaul secures $55M in funding to accelerate growth

Supply chain visibility firm Overhaul has closed on $55 million in equity funding led by Springcoast Partners, with follow-on participation from existing investors Edison Partners and Americo.

The funding, announced Friday, will help expand Overhaul’s investments in AI technology, while also providing capital to support strategic acquisitions, officials said.

“The supply chain technology space will see significant consolidation over the next 12 to 24 months,” Overhaul founder and CEO Barry Conlon said in a news release. “Overhaul is well-positioned to establish itself as the ultimate integrated solution, delivering a comprehensive suite of tools for supply chain risk management, efficiency, and visibility under a single trusted platform.”

Austin, Texas-headquartered Overhaul was founded in 2016. The company provides supply chain risk management and intelligence to shippers and 3PLs for disruptions such as in-transit cargo delays, damage and theft.



