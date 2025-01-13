Overhaul secures $55M in funding to accelerate growth

Supply chain visibility firm Overhaul has closed on $55 million in equity funding led by Springcoast Partners, with follow-on participation from existing investors Edison Partners and Americo.
The funding, announced Friday, will help expand Overhaul’s investments in AI technology, while also providing capital to support strategic acquisitions, officials said.
“The supply chain technology space will see significant consolidation over the next 12 to 24 months,” Overhaul founder and CEO Barry Conlon said in a news release. “Overhaul is well-positioned to establish itself as the ultimate integrated solution, delivering a comprehensive suite of tools for supply chain risk management, efficiency, and visibility under a single trusted platform.”
Austin, Texas-headquartered Overhaul was founded in 2016. The company provides supply chain risk management and intelligence to shippers and 3PLs for disruptions such as in-transit cargo delays, damage and theft.
Overhaul currently monitors over $1.4 trillion in cargo trade for its clients.
Established in 2023, Springcoast is a New York-based growth equity firm focused on partnering with market-leading software and technology companies.
Chris Dederick, principal at Springcoast, and Holger Staude, Springcoast’s managing partner, will join Overhaul’s board of directors as part of the firm’s investment.
“We believe the company’s fully integrated solution sets it apart in the market, and we are excited to support their go-forward growth plan,” Staude said in a statement.
|Overhaul
|Funding details
|Funding amount
|$55M
|Lead investor
|Springcoast Partners
|Secondary investors
|Edison Partners and Americo
|Business goals for the round
|The funding will enhance Overhaul’s AI technology, while providing capital for acquisitions
|Total funding
|$193M