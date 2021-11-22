Pacific Northwest faces more storms Thanksgiving week

Another stormy period will impact truckers in British Columbia, Canada, and the U.S. Northwest Thanksgiving week.

The frequency and intensity of this long-duration event will produce heavy mountain snow and valley rain, as well as very strong winds.

The first storm will begin Monday afternoon, lasting through Tuesday. The next will arrive late Wednesday or early on Thanksgiving, possibly producing periods of dicey weather through the weekend.

Snow totals in the higher elevations by the end of the week could range from 12 to 36 inches in parts of the Washington and Oregon Cascades, as well as the northern Rockies in Montana and Idaho. Several inches of rain could soak areas along and west of Interstate 5 in Washington and Oregon, from Seattle to Medford.

Gusts will hit 40 to 50 mph, with the strongest winds along the coast and in the mountain passes. Stevens, Snoqualmie, Lookout and Lolo passes will be some of the trouble spots. Look for periods of low visibility due to blowing and drifting snow, in addition to a high risk of rollovers.

Overall, disruptions to business operations and supply chain networks in the region should be moderate. However, impacts could remain locally severe in Vancouver, British Columbia, where recent floods have caused persistent supply chain disruptions.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Seattle to Medford.

• Interstate 84 in Oregon from La Grande to Meacham.

• Interstate 90 from Seattle to Missoula, Montana.

• Trans-Canada Highway from Vancouver to Hope.

Other notable weather this week

Heavy lake-effect snow and gusty winds will make travel difficult Monday and possibly Tuesday in parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, northern lower Michigan and Upstate New York. Another round could begin Thanksgiving Day.

Periods of gusty winds and very dry air this week, paired with ongoing drought, will raise the risk of wildfires sparking in parts of the Plains and Southern California. Red flag warnings have been posted in these areas.

