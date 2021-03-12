  • ITVI.USA
    15,752.130
    -14.790
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.530
    0.190
    0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,707.000
    -8.860
    -0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.060
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.560
    0.040
    2.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.920
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.340
    0.080
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    2.000
    1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,752.130
    -14.790
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.530
    0.190
    0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,707.000
    -8.860
    -0.1%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.060
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    -0.030
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.560
    0.040
    2.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.920
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.340
    0.080
    2.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    2.000
    1.6%
FreightWaves TVNavigate B2BNews

Performance based ocean shipping – Navigate B2B

The first steps to creating successful contracts

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, March 12, 2021
0 33 1 minute read

The ocean shipping world can be complicated to navigate and disastrous if misunderstood. On this episode of Navigate B2B, host and CEO of Ocean Audit Steve Ferreira talked about the first steps shippers need to take to guarantee successful contracts with carriers. 

Ferreira reviewed the current state of play in the domain of ocean freight contracting as the first quarter of 2021 draws to a close. He touched on the resultant challenges importers are facing with rates and pricing this year and where rates could go in the future.

Ferreira also covered the aspects of the industry that may not be as obvious. He said there are a variety of specifics that may elude many importers that are not careful in recognizing the nuances, and opportunities, associated with post-COVID ocean contracting.

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps of all our live podcasts here.

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, March 12, 2021
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc