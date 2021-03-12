Performance based ocean shipping – Navigate B2B

The ocean shipping world can be complicated to navigate and disastrous if misunderstood. On this episode of Navigate B2B, host and CEO of Ocean Audit Steve Ferreira talked about the first steps shippers need to take to guarantee successful contracts with carriers.

Ferreira reviewed the current state of play in the domain of ocean freight contracting as the first quarter of 2021 draws to a close. He touched on the resultant challenges importers are facing with rates and pricing this year and where rates could go in the future.

Ferreira also covered the aspects of the industry that may not be as obvious. He said there are a variety of specifics that may elude many importers that are not careful in recognizing the nuances, and opportunities, associated with post-COVID ocean contracting.



