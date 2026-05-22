Phillips Connect names Mark Wallin president and general manager

The trailer has long been a reliable but less glamorous partner in freight operations. Powered by a tractor, it was hooked, loaded and dispatched as a largely low-cost, low-technology affair until something went wrong.

Phillips Connect is betting that era is over. The Irvine, California-based smart trailer technology company announced Thursday that Mark Wallin, the principal architect of its technical roadmap and customer strategy, has been named president and general manager. The move comes as the company positions itself at the center of connected and autonomous freight.

Phillips Connect’s platform already powers daily trailer operations at several of North America’s top 10 enterprise trucking companies, according to the company. The promotion signals the company’s intent to expand that footprint as fleets demand more intelligence from every asset on the road.

Smart Trailers: Once a Differentiator, Now a Baseline

Wallin has spent the past 18 months reshaping how Phillips Connect approaches the market. This has included expanding the platform’s capabilities while lowering barriers to adoption. The strategy is part of a fundamental shift in how enterprise fleets view trailer technology.

“Smart trailer technology isn’t a nice-to-have anymore. What’s a differentiator today becomes a minimum requirement for how fleets operate tomorrow,” Wallin said. “Our job is to keep solving the real problems our customers wake up to, whether that’s tires, safety, cargo, or the shift toward autonomous freight, and to keep leading where this industry is going.” Rob Phillips, founder and CEO, noted the appointment as both a recognition of Wallin’s contributions and a statement about where the company is headed. “Mark is the kind of leader you build a company with,” Phillips said. “He has a rare gift for turning ambitious ideas into solutions our customers benefit from in their day-to-day work, and for building a team of remarkable people to work alongside him. We have real opportunity in front of us to define what smart trailers become for this industry, and Mark is exactly the person to lead us into it.” Platform Expansion: From Driver Safety to Cargo Intelligence Under Wallin’s product leadership, Phillips Connect has rolled out a series of solutions designed to make trailer intelligence actionable at every point in the operation. The company has released multiple features, from trailer health to roadside solutions, all built into a centralized platform. DriverAssist puts trailer health information directly in drivers’ hands during pre-trip inspections and on the road. TrailerID automatically confirms the correct trailer is hooked at the moment of connection. This eliminates a common source of yard delays and dispatch errors. CargoVision Insights delivers real-time intelligence from inside the trailer, while Roadside Safety solutions help protect drivers, cargo and nearby motorists when trailers are stopped on the shoulder. The SolarNet 8000 series, launched in late 2025, consolidates location tracking, cargo intelligence and tire pressure monitoring (TPMS) into a single solar-powered unit. The platform aggregates data on cargo, brakes, tires, lights, liftgates, trailer identification, location and usage patterns. The goal is to give fleet operators a current and accurate picture of every trailer they run. Wallin joined Phillips Connect in January 2024 as general manager and senior vice president of product. He brings more than two decades of product leadership across connected fleet, IoT and enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) markets, including senior product management roles at Verizon Connect, Telogis and Kofax. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and electrical engineering from Stanford University. “I’m grateful to Rob and the team for the confidence, and I’m looking forward to what comes next,” Wallin said.