Photo Gallery: The BelugaST delivers satellite for rocket launch

The beluga is an odd-looking whale found in the cold waters of the Arctic Circle. An aircraft that mimics the whale’s bulging forward attracts a lot of attention. It could become a more frequent visitor to North America after recently receiving operating authority from the Federal Aviation Administration.
European aerospace manufacturer Airbus has commercialized the BelugaST super transporter it developed for internal shipping needs, creating a subsidiary dedicated to supporting third parties that need to move ultralarge shipments.
On Monday afternoon, Airbus Beluga Transport delivered an Airbus-built Eutelsat E36D satellite to Orlando Sanford International Airport in central Florida. The satellite, housed in a large container, will be trucked to Kennedy Space Center for launch into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket later this month.
We are sharing some of the best images from Airbus Beluga Transport’s inaugural flight to the United States:
A special loader with a built-in rail system allows the BelugaST to be loaded from a high point, above the cockpit. The platform can be assembled and taken apart in one day, put in containers, and transported to another point.
