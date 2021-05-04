Playing to your sales strengths — Put That Coffee Down

This episode of Put That Coffee Down is sponsored by Surge Transportation. Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com.

Building a brand that stays successful is about standing out from the crowd and on this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill breaks down how to use individual strengths to develop a unique brand identity.

Hill is joined by FreightWaves SONAR Account Executive Richie Daigle and they welcome Cody Wallis, founder and CEO of Chattanooga, Tennessee-born Handup Gloves.

Wallis discusses how he uses social media to develop a personality behind his brand. Chattanooga is an outdoor-focused city, so catering to that audience was key in building a strong client base before branching out into other niche markets.

Hill and Daigle also talk about the journey from idea to sale to success and how evolution of a product or service into one that is desirable looks different in every case.

