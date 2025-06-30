Policy from the Cab: How DOT’s Pro-Trucker Package Puts Drivers First

For the first time in recent memory, truck drivers are seeing Washington’s focus shift away from association boardrooms and beltway think tanks and toward the people behind the wheel. The Department of Transportation’s newly announced Pro-Trucker Package, spearheaded by Secretary Sean Duffy, is being hailed by many as a meaningful reset of how policy is made in this industry. More importantly, it introduces structural reforms to FMCSA’s DataQs system, truck parking, driver flexibility, and red tape, all in the name of making trucking fairer, safer, and less burdensome for the people actually doing the job.

In a rare move, Duffy bypassed the usual rounds of staged press conferences and instead went straight to the freight community, joining host Timothy Dooner on What the Truck?! to break it down. This was a signal that this administration wants more direct feedback from the cab, not just from the conference room.

One of the most consequential changes in the new package lies within the FMCSA’s DataQs system, a platform that most drivers and fleets know as their primary recourse for correcting inaccurate data. A violation wrongly issued on the roadside doesn’t just bruise egos, it affects SMS scores, CAB reports, insurance premiums, and roadside inspection frequency. For years, drivers and safety professionals have been frustrated by the opaque, slow, and often biased way states have handled DataQs challenges.

Under the new proposal, which ties compliance to state Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program MCSAP grant funding, FMCSA is instituting a three-level review structure that introduces both accountability and impartiality into the process.

The first level, Initial Review, must now be opened by the state within seven days and resolved within 21 days. If a requestor fails to provide additional information when asked, the system will close the case. However, if reopened, it will return to the original level of review, rather than automatically escalating. Crucially, the officer or inspector who issued the citation cannot be the sole decision-maker when denying a correction. Every denied challenge must now include a written rationale, list of evidence reviewed, and directions for appeal.

The second tier, Reconsideration Review, brings in an entirely separate evaluator or review panel. States must respond again within 21 days, and a legal review is encouraged where applicable. This tier adds an important buffer between enforcement personnel and the final decision, giving drivers a genuine chance at a fair second look.

Finally, the Final Review must be conducted by a senior official or panel removed from the initial chain of command. With a 30-day window for resolution, this level creates the kind of impartial oversight that many in the industry have long demanded. Still, the burden of proof remains on the requester, who must present new facts or clear legal grounds to challenge previous determinations.

For drivers and safety consultants alike, this is not just regulatory paperwork it’s a due process reboot. As one commenter put it, “This is our day in court.” And now, the court is more transparent and more accountable.

The Parking Problem Gets Real Funding

Another long-standing issue finally sees real federal attention: truck parking. While private companies like Truck Parking Club do what they can, effective government involvement is always welcome. With only one parking spot for every 11 trucks, drivers regularly burn 30 to 60 minutes of valuable driving time circling for a safe place to park and shut down. From fatigue to HOS violations to predatory towing, parking scarcity has quietly driven up exposure and stress across the industry.

The new package commits over $275 million in federal funding for truck parking infrastructure, including a significant $180 million investment in Florida to build 917 new spaces along the I-4 corridor in Volusia, Seminole, and Osceola counties. The USDOT has also issued a memorandum reinforcing that truck parking is a national safety priority under Jason’s Law and affirming that federal-aid highway programs can and should support parking infrastructure.

Unlike past lip service, these funds are tied to shovel-ready projects, not bureaucratic limbo. This means we may finally see concrete poured instead of promises made.

Slashing the Red Tape That Traps Good Carriers

Regulatory bloat has been another slow bleed on the industry. From duplicate paperwork to conflicting federal and state standards, the cost of compliance has increased while safety outcomes remain stagnant.

The FMCSA is now proposing to eliminate over 1,800 words from the federal regulations, with estimates projecting millions of dollars in annual savings for fleets and operators. This isn’t deregulation for deregulation’s sake; it’s about cutting rules that result in thousands of unnecessary violations with no tangible safety benefit. One example: removing outdated paperwork mandates that don’t account for modern telematics systems already tracking the same data.

In tandem with that, the agency reaffirmed that it will not extend the ELD mandate to pre-2000 trucks, thereby protecting legacy operators and small business truckers from the cost of retrofitting outdated vehicles with modern technology.

A Pause on Speed Limiters and a Focus on Flexibility

The hot-button policy walking off the stage is the proposed speed limiter mandate. Citing inadequate safety justification and serious operational concerns, FMCSA and NHTSA are jointly withdrawing the proposal. Critics of speed limiters have long warned of unsafe speed differentials, especially on rural interstates where traffic flow exceeds artificial caps. The withdrawal gives professional drivers more autonomy and acknowledges the reality that they are better equipped to handle their rigs than any algorithm.

Additionally, FMCSA is rolling out two new pilot programs aimed at flexible hours-of-service regulation. These include:

A flexible sleeper berth split program, allowing 6/4 and 5/5 rest splits;

A pause clock option, which would let drivers stop the 14-hour on-duty window for 30 minutes to 3 hours to account for delays, traffic, or rest needs.

Both programs aim to gather real-world data on whether flexibility improves rest quality and operational efficiency, a goal that many drivers have called for since the current 14-hour rule was introduced.

Modernizing the Systems Behind the Wheel

It’s not just policy getting updated, it’s the platforms drivers use to interact with FMCSA.

A refreshed Driver Resources portal is now live, featuring mobile-optimized layouts and enhanced navigation for both truck and bus operators. The National Consumer Complaint Database is being rebuilt on a modern platform with faster response times and expanded categories, including property brokers. Expect the first wave of changes to go live by fall.

As already outlined, the DataQs system itself is gaining long-needed transparency features, including response timelines, decision documentation, and more explicit guidance on appeals.

A Government Finally Listening to the Frontline

At the heart of this shift is perspective. Duffy’s decision to skip the D.C. talking circuit and speak directly to drivers on air, on record, sends a message: this administration is looking to the people doing the job, not just regulating it.

It mirrors a broader trend we’re seeing across agencies, from Pete Hegseth’s leadership in defense to DOT’s outreach in transportation. A policy built without frontline input is a policy built to fail and this time, it seems like someone’s listening.

Eyes on the Road Ahead

There’s still work to do. Truck drivers remain exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act, meaning they’re not eligible for guaranteed overtime. While the No Tax on Overtime Act makes headlines, drivers are once again excluded. The GOT Truckers Act was reintroduced and it could change that, but it needs momentum.

One part of the regulatory conversation that’s likely to ruffle feathers among drivers is CVSA’s renewed push for mandatory Universal Electronic Vehicle Identifier (UEVI) also known as “trackers on truckers” in the next highway bill. Tucked into their legislative wishlist is a proposal to require universal electronic vehicle identifiers on all new commercial motor vehicles. The idea? Allow roadside enforcement to wirelessly ping and identify vehicles in real time to determine risk and compliance, without ever pulling a truck over. While CVSA frames the move as a leap in enforcement efficiency, many in the driver community see it differently: as a privacy overreach wrapped in a safety narrative. This isn’t a new fight. The FMCSA considered similar mandates in 2010 and again in 2022, but overwhelming opposition from truckers and OOIDA led the agency to shelve the rule. Now, with CVSA attempting to sidestep public comment by appealing directly to Congress, drivers are once again raising concerns about constant surveillance, erosion of due process, and unchecked data collection. There’s no argument that unsafe carriers need to be held accountable but the question remains: At what cost to the rights of safe, compliant drivers?

Let’s not ignore the bigger elephant in the cab, there is still no national minimum training standard for earning a CDL under the Entry Level Driver Training program (ELDT). In too many cases, drivers are being licensed with as little as a single day of instruction, raising serious questions about safety, litigation exposure, and the long-term health of the profession. Essentially, the regulation for ELDT omitted minimum training time requirements and prioritized subjective proficiency for training. The regulation instead relies on state laws for the training duration. Most states have no minimum training requirements. The only real time requirement is to have a Commercial Learner Permit (CLP) for 14 days.

If we want a safer industry, we can’t just modernize systems we have to raise the bar for those coming into the industry.

The Pro-Trucker Package isn’t perfect but it’s progress. From DataQs to parking to pilot programs, we’re seeing the kinds of reforms that move the needle for drivers, fleets, and everyone sharing the road.

For once, we have an administration that appears willing to put the people affected by policy reforms in the driver’s seat to help shape those policies. Let’s make sure it stays that way.