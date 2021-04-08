Port congestion and Suez fallout — Point of Sale

</div> <div class="entry-content entry clearfix"> <div class="stream-item stream-item-above-post-content"><div id="div-gpt-ad-1597067535932-0"> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1597067535932-0"); }); </script> </div></div> <div class="speechkit-container" style="margin-bottom:10px"><iframe id="speechkit-io-iframe" allowfullscreen="false" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" height="40px" style="min-width: 280px; width: 100%; height: 40px; margin: 0px !important; border: none !important; display: block;" src="https://spkt.io/a/1749638" data-src="https://spkt.io/a/1749638">

Point of Sale is sponsored by ArcBest. ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That’s what makes ArcBest more than logistics.

It’s been 10 days since the Ever Given was freed after blocking the Suez Canal, but the impacts are still just barely beginning to be felt.

Andrew Cox hosts Daniel Hackett from Hackett Associates to discuss how the maritime industry is faring since the crisis was rectified. Hackett is an expert in international maritime research and advising.

Hackett discusses the differences between the Ever Given’s impact on European ports versus U.S. ports and the ripple effect that causes the delays in seeing those impacts. He also explains his thoughts on carriers’ decision-making processes of diverting ships around Africa or waiting out the logjam.

CNBC Senior Editor of Guests Lori Ann LaRocco recently talked to FreightWaves about her thoughts on whether a similar blockage could happen with the Panama Canal, and Cox asks Hackett the same question. Cox also dives into the threat of East Coast vessel bunching and what needs to be done to avoid a crisis like this in the future.



You can find more Point of Sale episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Subscribe to the POS Newsletter

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts