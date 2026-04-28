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Port Houston March rebound pushes Q1 volumes past 1M TEUs

Bulk cargo surges while container volumes stabilize after February dip

Noi Mahoney
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A surge in grain, cement and liquid bulk shipments powered Port Houston’s March performance, helping offset softer container exports and falling steel demand. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Port Houston posted a strong rebound in March cargo volumes, helping push first-quarter container traffic past 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) while total tonnage continued to climb on the strength of bulk commodities and exports.

The port handled 391,037 TEUs in March, up 1% year over year, while first-quarter volumes reached 1,087,870 TEUs, a 2% increase from 2025, according to Port Houston data.

At the same time, total tonnage at public terminals rose 5% year to date, reflecting continued growth across bulk and energy-related cargo segments.

Port Houston CEO Charlie Jenkins said the port is regaining momentum after a softer 2025.

“Our public terminals plus the more than 200 private terminal facilities making up the Port of Houston are off to a really good start in 2026,” Jenkin’s told commissioners during a commission meeting on Tuesday

March cargo snapshot

  • Total tonnage: 5.76 million tons, up 11% month over month
  • Total TEUs: 391,037, up 20% vs. February
  • Imports: 2.83 million tons, up 25% m/m
  • Exports: 2.93 million tons, roughly flat m/m

Bulk commodities were a standout performer in March, with data showing dry bulk up 107% and liquid bulk up 23% year over year, reflecting strong grain exports and industrial demand.

“Dry bulk tonnage continues to surge, now up nearly 63% year to date, driven by export grains and import bulk cement,” Jenkins said. “Liquid bulk also continues to drive growth, now up 26% year to date.”

Chief Port Operations Officer Ryan Mariacher highlighted a sharp recovery in March container activity following a weaker February.

“March was a tremendous rebound for container volumes… we set a monthly record for loaded containers handled, nearly 180,000,” Mariacher said during the commission meeting. “The growth pace continues at 5% in total tonnage year to date, handling nearly 14 million tons.”

Despite overall gains, steel volumes continue to drag on the port’s monthly cargo treffic.

Steel imports fell 29% year over year in March

  • Steel imports fell 29% year over year in March
  • Year-to-date steel tonnage is down 27%

The decline is tied to softer energy-sector demand and broader market conditions, according to port officials.

Mariacher cautioned that momentum may soften in the near term due to global supply chain disruptions.

“We’re seeing a pronounced decline in both imports and exports… driven by conflicts in the Middle East, with significant delays in the Panama Canal,” Mariacher said.

He added that Panama Canal transit slot premiums have jumped more than 40% in recent days, adding cost pressure and uncertainty for shippers.

Ship calls for March were up 10% year-over-year to 755 vessels. Barges calling Port Houston increased 4% year-over-year to 313.

Port Houston March + Q1 Snapshot

Container volumes (TEUs)

  • March 2026: 391,037 (+1% YoY; +20% m/m)
  • Q1 2026: 1,087,870 (+2% YoY)
  • Full imports (March): 180,415 (+7% YoY)
  • Full exports (March): 143,819 (-6% YoY)

Tonnage (all cargo)

  • March total: 5.76M tons (+11% m/m; +8% YoY)
  • Q1 total: 13.9M tons (+5% YoY)
  • Imports (March): 2.83M tons (+25% m/m)
  • Exports (March): 2.93M tons (-1% m/m)

Steel vs. bulk trends

  • Steel imports (March): 309,885 tons (-29% YoY)
  • Steel YTD: -27% YoY
  • Dry bulk (March): +107% YoY (grain, cement)
  • Liquid bulk (March): +23% YoY

Operations snapshot

  • Vessel calls (Q1): 2,089 (+5% YoY)
  • Vessels handled YTD (public terminals): 523 (+9%)
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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com