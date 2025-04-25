PostalMag becomes part of FreightWaves: Meet your new editor

When Tom Wakefield started PostalMag.com more than two decades ago, the Dallas-based letter carrier simply wanted to provide a resource for colleagues about their U.S. Postal Service benefits and how to access them. Few websites provided comprehensive information and the ones that did weren’t updated frequently.

Today, PostalMag.com is a trusted platform read by postal workers, businesses and other stakeholders for news and information about every aspect of postal culture – from operations and rate changes, to union issues, mail carrier safety, dog attacks, postal regulation and financial performance. And, amazingly, the entire site is run by one man who still has a full-time job.

FreightWaves, a leading media brand for logistics and supply chain news, this week announced it has acquired PostalMag.com.

Hi, I’m Eric Kulisch, the new Managing Editor for PostalMag.com. I’m excited to carry on Tom’s vision for postal news and help take it to the next level. I’ve covered freight transportation and logistics for 25 years, most recently with a focus on air cargo. I find freight and parcel logistics fascinating because it requires organizations to constantly adapt complex networks to changing circumstances. But the most important thing for logistics success is having the right people in the right place executing together to get the load – and the mail – to the destination safely, efficiently and on time. During my career, I’ve been able to earn the trust of sources and readers by working hard to explain complex issues in a way that’s easy to understand, digging harder to get the facts below the surface and delivering information that helps you do your job.



