PostalMag becomes part of FreightWaves: Meet your new editor

When Tom Wakefield started PostalMag.com more than two decades ago, the Dallas-based letter carrier simply wanted to provide a resource for colleagues about their U.S. Postal Service benefits and how to access them. Few websites provided comprehensive information and the ones that did weren’t updated frequently.
Today, PostalMag.com is a trusted platform read by postal workers, businesses and other stakeholders for news and information about every aspect of postal culture – from operations and rate changes, to union issues, mail carrier safety, dog attacks, postal regulation and financial performance. And, amazingly, the entire site is run by one man who still has a full-time job.
FreightWaves, a leading media brand for logistics and supply chain news, this week announced it has acquired PostalMag.com.
Hi, I’m Eric Kulisch, the new Managing Editor for PostalMag.com. I’m excited to carry on Tom’s vision for postal news and help take it to the next level. I’ve covered freight transportation and logistics for 25 years, most recently with a focus on air cargo. I find freight and parcel logistics fascinating because it requires organizations to constantly adapt complex networks to changing circumstances. But the most important thing for logistics success is having the right people in the right place executing together to get the load – and the mail – to the destination safely, efficiently and on time. During my career, I’ve been able to earn the trust of sources and readers by working hard to explain complex issues in a way that’s easy to understand, digging harder to get the facts below the surface and delivering information that helps you do your job.
These are dynamic and turbulent times, with the unrelenting growth in e-commerce, lower parcel volumes for the international express carriers, a new administration in Washington looking to shake up the U.S. Postal Service and even rumblings of postal privatization.
With FreightWaves’ backing, PostalMag.com will be able to provide even deeper, insightful content to its existing audience and attract new readers. We are very excited to bring you, the loyal audience, an enhanced look and feel to the website, giving you easier access to the news that impacts your day-to-day jobs.
You can expect to see a different color scheme, layout, and story selection, but the dedication to the important news impacting the industry will not waver.
The website has primarily served to aggregate news stories from other sites. Now, PostalMag.com will be able to deliver original content of its own in addition to curating news from all over the USPS ecosystem. We will also expand our coverage to include parcel delivery trends and competition from express carriers because the U.S. The Postal Service doesn’t exist in a vacuum. What happens at Amazon, FedEx, UPS and the regional couriers impacts the Postal Service, directly through contractual relationships or as competitors.
We will also continue running the discussion boards, where postal employees across the country can voice their opinions, vent frustrations and share information using anonymous postings. We encourage people to take advantage of all the good information shared in the forums, but to be respectful and thoughtful when expressing points of view.
FreightWaves and PostalMag.com will also launch a bi-monthly newsletter very soon, so stay tuned for that and please sign up.
I’m eager to hear from PostalMag’s loyal readers about the topics and issues that matter most to you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with your ideas and feedback as we work to make PostalMag an even better resource for the postal and parcel community.