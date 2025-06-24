Prepare for a hot, tight July 4th freight market

Trucking carriers operating in the spot market should see a nice payday if they choose loads carefully in the lead-up to the July 4th holiday, based on SONAR freight market data, while freight brokers need to stay in touch with their customers to protect their margins against potentially surging spot rates.

The U.S. truckload market is currently navigating a complex landscape marked by economic uncertainty and fluctuating demand, as indicated by recent trends in tender rejections and spot rates. These indexes, crucial in assessing the health of the freight sector, reveal a nuanced picture of both opportunity and potential peril for various stakeholders within the industry.

Over the past two years, the truckload market has seen a gradual but significant exit of capacity. This contraction can be largely attributed to adverse business conditions that have persisted since the post-pandemic peak. According to FMCSA data, from June 2020 to October 2022, the number of active truckload operating authorities surged by approximately 48%, but they have since declined by about 12%. This downsizing reflects a correction mode in response to overinflated capacity during the pandemic boom, which is still being unwound.

The Outbound Tender Rejection INdex, a measure of the percentage of loads rejected by carriers, has become increasingly volatile, indicating sensitivity to changes in market balance and economic signals. Recent data shows that tender rejection rates have risen above 6% since mid-May, a period coinciding with broader underwhelming demand conditions. This increase suggests tightening capacity and stressed networks, as carriers find themselves more empowered to decline freight in the face of proliferating and lucrative options.