Produce Consumption Patterns are Driving Cold Chain Recovery

The Southeast Produce Council released its “What’s New 2025” report and it reveals how produce shippers are driving recovery for cold chain highway transportation. As the trucking industry hopes to emerge from what many call an extended and difficult downturn, one segment offers particular promise for recovery: cold chain refrigerated transportation. The produce industry, valued at $48 billion in retail sales, is undergoing a generational transformation that could reshape cold chain logistics for years to come.

The freight recession, which began in April 2022, wrecked trucking revenue with overcapacity and diminished volume, causing spot rates to plummet 30% in 2024 alone. Refrigerated freight has shown more resilience than dry van transportation. The average spot rate for a refrigerated truck was $2.35 per mile, or $2.71 per mile as a contract rate in June 2025, maintaining a premium over dry van rates of $2.03 per mile.

The Millennial Effect

According to the report, Millennials now represent 68% of all new produce dollars, a $4 billion growth story that’s reshaping everything from packaging to distribution patterns. Some think this is about what consumers buy but it’s more about transforming how and where produce moves across the country.

Key Transportation Implications: