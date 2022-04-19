  • ITVI.USA
Company earningsNewsTop StoriesWarehouse

Prologis ups guidance as warehouse market remains tight

Q1 results beat analyst expectations

Photo of Todd Maiden Todd MaidenTuesday, April 19, 2022
1 minute read
A sign that reads Prologis is in front of a facility in Houston
A Prologis facility in Houston (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Logistics real estate investment trust Prologis Inc. beat first-quarter expectations and raised full-year guidance on Tuesday.

Core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.09 per share outpaced analysts’ expectations by 2 cents and were 12 cents higher than the year-ago period. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) expects 2022 net earnings to be in the range of $4.85 to $5 per share, 10% higher than its outlook provided at the beginning of the year. Core FFO guidance was raised nearly 2% to a range of $5.10 to $5.16 per share and ahead of the consensus estimate of $5.04 at the time of the print.

“The need for resilience in the supply chain continues to drive record demand despite today’s economic and geopolitical risks,” Hamid Moghadam, co-founder and CEO, stated in a press release. “With our well-positioned portfolio, irreplaceable land bank, abundant investment capacity and differentiated customer solutions, we expect to continue to outperform while delivering exceptional customer service.”

Table: Prologis’ key performance indicators

Occupancy remained high at 97.4%, in line with the fourth quarter and 200 basis points higher year-over-year. By quarter end, 98.1% of Prologis’ portfolio was leased.

Net effective rent change (average rate over the life of the lease) was 37% across the entire portfolio and 41.5% in the U.S.

Shares of PLD were up 2.1% in early trading Tuesday compared to the S&P 500, which was up 0.7%.

The company will host a call at noon Tuesday to discuss these results with analysts. Stay tuned to FreightWaves for continuing coverage of Prologis’ earnings report.

Prologis Ventures is an investor in FreightWaves.

