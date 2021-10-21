Prolonged stormy pattern to slam Pacific Northwest

A series of storm systems will track into the Pacific Northwest starting later Thursday and extending through all of next week.

These storms will be intense at times, with ample amounts of moisture to work with due to a constant flow of moisture from the tropical Pacific called the Pineapple Express. The storms will hit the same general areas from eastern and northern California to western portions of Oregon and Washington, as well as southwestern British Columbia, Canada.

The frequency and intensity of these storms will produce extremely heavy precipitation and very strong winds. Rain totals across the region will reach 5 to 10 inches in many lower elevations and valleys. Higher elevations of the Cascades and Sierra Nevada could see 1 to 3 feet of snow.

Wind gusts will hit 40 to 50 mph at times, with gusts possibly exceeding 60 mph. The strongest winds will be along the West Coast and in the mountain passes.

This long duration event will not only delay or stop freight transportation at times — road, rail and air — but it could impact general operations at intermodal hubs, oil facilities and ports. This looks to be a situation in which disruptions will be fairly localized versus widespread.

The main risks are flooding, as well as whiteout conditions and an elevated rollover risk due to strong winds. An additional concern is heavy precipitation that will fall in wildfire burn scar areas. This could lead to major mudslides and debris flows in various parts of the region.

Storms could spread inland on certain days, affecting parts of the northern Rockies in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 5 from Sacramento, California, to Seattle.

• Interstate 80 from Reno, Nevada, to San Francisco.

• Interstate 84 from Portland, Oregon, to Boise, Idaho.

• Interstate 90 from Missoula, Montana, to Seattle.

• Trans-Canada Highway from Vancouver to Skihist Provincial Park.

